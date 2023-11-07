Everything You Need To Know For Raphael Saadiq's Concert

By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Celebrity Art Entertainment List - Entertainment Music Guides

Raphael Saadiq takes the stage at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort on Nov. 10. Live Nation presents Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné! Just Me And You Tour 2023 and we have all the details. Read everything you need to know about the show and the venue.

How To Get There

Conveniently located right off the I-15 and Flamingo Road, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort is quite simple to commute to. Should you choose to drive, valet for Palms is front and center off of Flamingo, and self-parking is abundant with uncovered parking lots and covered parking garages. Taxis and limos are available during peak times at the front entrance, where the valet is and rideshares nearby.

Bag and Cell Phone Policy

This show prohibits cell phone use. Upon entrance, cell phones and other smart devices are locked in protective Yondr cases to discourage filming yet allow guests to maintain possession of their property during the performance. Unlock the case upon leaving the venue or head to a designated area for cell phone use during the show.

No backpacks are permitted. However, bags of any color measuring 12 x 12 inches or smaller are allowed. Pearl Concert Theater currently does not enforce a clear bag policy.

Tickets

Select seats on Ticketmaster and access your tickets through the app. Save your tickets to your digital wallet while connected to Wi-Fi to avoid issues retrieving tickets once on-site.

Show Time

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Grab cocktails before the show at one of these 31 Best Las Vegas Bars and Cocktail Lounges.

The Performances

Raphael Saadiq plays a night of hits, Tony! Toni! Toné! with original band members. Saadiq also is set to perform original solo tracks and songs written by him for other vocalists.