Ed Sheeran's Las Vegas Concert Guide

Ed Sheeran's concert at Allegiant Stadium is on Oct. 28, postponed from the original date in September. Having earned Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Video Music Awards and more, Sheeran has gained quite a fan base and accolades for music. Here are the details to know before the Allegiant Stadium Ed Sheeran show at 3333 Al Davis Way.

Transportation and Parking

For event attendees driving to the concert, purchase parking passes online to save time. Rideshares are on Lot N at 5285 Dean Martin Dr. Additional rideshare transportation is available at Luxor and Mandalay Bay, within walking distance, just over the bridge on Hacienda Ave.

Bag Policy & What to Bring

The bag policy at Allegiant can be unforgiving and specific, with restrictions on all types of bags, so double and even triple-check the guidelines. Only bags that align with the set specifications are allowed in the stadium. Review the banned items list to avoid confiscation of personal belongings or entry denial.

Bag check is available at three different spots around the venue. It may be a good idea to arrive earlier to account for lines at the bag check.

Tickets

Tickets are available online through Seat Geek, Ticketmaster, Stub Hub or Vivid Seats. Mobile tickets are sent to email. A smartphone is needed to display tickets upon entering the stadium.