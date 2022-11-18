By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Culture Magazine Parties Events Holiday web-og

The Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada (DSOSN) celebrates the 35th anniversary at the Festival of Trees and Lights Gala hosted by the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The nonprofit organization is the leading primary source of support, education and information for families with Down Syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities. On November 19 at 5:30PM Las Vegas community members are encouraged to attend the annual holiday tradition in support of DSOSN.

The founding members of DSOSN initially debted the night of giving in 1988. This year, beautifully designed Christmas wreaths, baskets, trees and menorahs detail the Westgate Ballroom for the Festival of Trees and Lights Gala.

Following a special viewing event each item becomes available for bidding and eventual purchase during an online auction. Santa and Mrs. Clause enhance the holiday spirit and accompany each attendee in the bidding process.

Attend the special viewing event on November 19 from 11AM to 3PM. During this time guests are welcome to a photo opportunity with Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bidding opens at 5:30PM.

“Being able to celebrate DSOSN’s 35th anniversary at this year’s Festival of Trees and Lights gala is exciting,” says Barbara Desrochers chair of the festival. “Not only are we tapping into our history by bringing the gala back to the Las Vegas Strip, but we’re giving families the opportunity to join us for a special viewing event to get in the holiday spirit.”

The gala features an exquisite multi-course meal, champagne toast, live and silent auctions narrated by celebrity auctioneer Christian Kolberg, recognition and awards ceremony and a cocktail reception with grand piano entertainment. The event is black-tie optional.

Proceeds raised at the Festival of Trees and Lights Gala allows DSOSN to serve individuals and families with Down syndrome. Interested parties can purchase tickets online. Find more information about the Down Syndrome Organization of Southern Nevada here.