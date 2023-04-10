Sophie Robinson Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine Events Entertainment City Life

'DiscoShow' from Spiegelworld

Las Vegas has a diverse plethora of entertainment opportunities and world-renowned shows. The highly anticipated DiscoShow from Spiegelworld and Caesars Entertainment offers guests a unique and 70s-centric experience and premieres in the summer of 2024. The fully immersive show invites audiences to adventure through the history of Disco for a vibrational evening at The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

DiscoShow covers the action of the Disco Demolition Night on July 12, 1979 in which a riot ensued over the burning and explosion of disco records by anti-disco campaigners through a major league baseball promotion. “Over 40 years ago, conservative factions of the sporting world swung baseball bats at disco,“ says impresario of Spiegelworld Ross Mollison. “Ironically, today disco is fighting back to make way for a fantastic celebration of the music and joyfully defiant legacy that lives on today.”

DiscoWorld comes as the next endeavor in a succession of shows from production company Spiegelworld. The group is known for acclaimed shows including OPM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Atomic Saloon Show in The Venetian and the Caesars Palace show Absinthe, which Las Vegas Weekly crowned “the #1 greatest show in Las Vegas history.”

Spiegelworld and Caesars Entertainment team up to establish three new multi-million-dollar performance experiences at Caesars Entertainment resort locations around the country. These include The Hook, a number of cocktail bars and the second Superfrico restaurant in Atlantic City, a new restaurant, venue and show at Caesars New Orleans and DiscoShow in Las Vegas. The first Superfrico restaurant located at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is an avante-garde, culinary house party destination serving an Italian American psychedelic experience.

DiscoShow promises an exciting and novel form of entertainment as tickets are expected to go on sale in the coming months. Caesars Entertainment combines signature Vegas flare with Spiegelworld’s eclectic imagination to the construction of the show’s venue, Glitterloft. The space will include an entertainment area, bars and a diner for an innovative experience.

The LINQ Hotel + Experience operated by Caesars Entertainment presents an assortment of inviting attractions and amenities. In summer 2024 DiscoShow adds to the many exciting offerings from the Caesars Entertainment space. Savor the sights of Vegas and explore a blast from the past with DiscoShow presented by Spiegelworld.