4 New Las Vegas Boutiques to Shop 'Til You Drop At

Retail therapy awaits at Las Vegas’ most coveted shopping destinations, where new designer boutiques have the Strip all dressed up.



A look inside the new Harry Winston boutique at The Shops at Crystals

HARRY WINSTON

Make spring sparkle at The Shops at Crystals, where high jewelry favorite Harry Winston has reopened its salon with a brand-new look thanks to a recent renovation. The 1,900-square-foot boutique invites shoppers to explore the American brand’s Swiss timepieces and exquisite jewelry collections. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and more drip in diamonds and rare gemstones, all against the backdrop of the single-story salon’s signature taupe and gray color palette. Marble floors pave the way to brilliant display cases accented in bronze, a perfect complement to the space’s antique bronze furnishings. As the second Las Vegas store for the brand, the boutique pays homage to Winston’s Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City. Shop like a VIP by exploring the private selling room, where an elevated experience awaits. harrywinston.com; theshopsatcrystals.com





French artist Charlotte Bohn added a pop of color to Diptyque’s ceiling at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace.

DIPTYQUE PARIS

Reminiscent of a chic Parisian apartment, Diptyque Paris’ new boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace provides an enchanting and art-filled space in which to explore the brand’s personal fragrances, home scents and decorative objects. Set beneath a handpainted ceiling by French artist Charlotte Bohn, the stunning space is awash in hues of orange, pink, green and white contrasted against textures of copper, wood and plaster. Immerse yourself in the fragrant allure of Diptyque’s signature candles and luxurious L’Art du Soin bodycare collection, composed of oils, balms, solid perfumes, body lotions and polishes, all of which draw upon the brand’s heritage dating back to September 1961 in Paris. diptyqueparis.com; theforumshops.com



Colorful bags and fabulous accessories await at the new Fendi boutique at The Shops at Wynn

FENDI

It’s been 98 years since Adele and Edoardo Fendi established their eponymous fashion brand in Rome. Since then, the Italian favorite has been guided by greats ranging from Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini to today’s Kim Jones (artistic director of couture and womenswear) and Delfina Delettrez Fendi (artistic director of jewelry). The legacy continues at The Shops at Wynn, where Fendi has debuted its fourth Las Vegas boutique, following openings at The Shops at Crystals, The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace and the Bellagio Shops. At Wynn, designer devotees will discover the brand’s ready-to-wear collections for both him and her, plus accessories, footwear and leather goods. Spanning 1,645 square feet, the boutique features thoughtful nods to the past—like panels covered in Lagerfeld’s FF logo from his fall/winter 2013 collection—and the future, including a stainless-steel statement wall, champagne metal textures and stainless-steel cabinetry. Shop to it! fendi.com; wynnlasvegas.com



Shop Rimowa’s new limited-edition poker attaché at the brand’s refreshed store at The Shops at Crystals.

RIMOWA

Rimowa is betting big at The Shops at Crystals, where the travel titan recently unveiled a refreshed boutique. To celebrate its new digs, the German brand has launched a limited-edition poker attaché, a hard-sided case made of sleek anodized aluminum that houses a complete premium poker set. Evocative of its signature aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases, the unique piece was crafted in Köln, Germany, with the brand’s signature ergonomic handle and a lock for keeping its contents safe. Ante up! rimowa.com; theshopsatcrystals.com