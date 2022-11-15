By: Sara Dial By: Sara Dial | | Magazine People Events Entertainment Music

Blue Man Group LED suits

The Blue Man Group showcases a refreshed finale at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The world renowned musical group enhances the iconic entertainment experience with modern technology, audience engaging elements, updated music choices and an astonishing final number. The critically acclaimed live theater performance stands the test of time as the legendary trio incorporates a new drum, LED lights and state-of-the-art animatronic instruments.

Each guest experiences a high-energy production featuring outrageous and captivating surprises, instrumentals and non-verbal communication. Iconic characters, specialized theatrical production and creative explorations transport every attendee to a spectacular world of art, comedy and music at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Blue Man Group in light suits

The Blue Man Group originally debuted at The Astor Palace Theatre in New York City in 1991. The live show has since gained residencies in Las Vegas, Boston, Chicago and Berlin. The group has reached more than 50 million people on explosive world tours.

New drum instrument and prop

The magic of the Blue Man Group is universally appealing to any age and cultural background. Unique stories, sensory stimulating graphics, fresh music and special instruments highlight the new show.

The Luxor Hotel & Casino sets the perfect stage for the entertainment phenomenon. A custom theater displays the iconic artistry of a Blue Man Group performance. Each audience member is comfortably seated, well cared for and properly accommodated with a clear view of the powerful production.

Classic Blue Man Group paint splatter

Tickets for all Blue Man Group 2023 performances in Las Vegas are now available for purchase online. Find more information, exclusive content and special offers here.