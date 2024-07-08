Culture, Home & Real Estate, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Drink, style and beauty, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Style & Beauty, fashion, Awards, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Community, Restaurants, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Guides, Hotel, Food & Drink News Latest,

By The Editors By The Editors | | Culture, Home & Real Estate, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Drink, style and beauty, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Style & Beauty, fashion, Awards, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Community, Restaurants, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Guides, Hotel, Food & Drink News Latest,

We scoured the city to curate the ultimate guide to luxury living in Vegas. Here are this year's Best of the City winners.



Experience a mind-blowing concert experience at Las Vegas’ innovative Sphere (Best Concert Venue). PHOTO BY ALIVE COVERAGE

STYLE AND BEAUTY

BEST SPRAY TAN

Summer House

summerhousetan.com

BEST SAUNA EXPERIENCE

Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas

rwlasvegas.com



The ethereal waiting area at Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

BEST NEW SPA

Lapis Spa & Wellness at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

BEST NEW HAIR SALON

IGK Salon at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

BEST BARBERSHOP

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

thebarbershoplv.com

BEST RESORTWEAR

Missoni at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

BEST SWIMWEAR

Dolcessa Swimwear

mydolcessa.com

BEST LUXURY SHOPPING

The Shops at Crystals

theshopsatcrystals.com

BEST MEN’S FORMALWEAR & CUSTOM CLOTHIER

Stitched

stitchedlifestyle.com

BEST LUXURY CONSIGNMENT

Max Pawn Luxury

maxpawn.com

BEST DIAMOND JEWELRY DESIGNS

KWIAT at Wynn Las Vegas

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST DIAMOND SELECTION

Sky Diamonds

skydiamonds.com



Discover the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller and other models at the Rolex Boutique LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

BEST LUXURY WATCH SELECTION

Rolex Boutique LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals and Bellusso at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

lvluxuryjewelers.com

BEST NEW JEWELRY BOUTIQUE

Tiffany & Co. at Wynn Las Vegas

wynnlasvegas.com



The new Tiffany & Co. boutique at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

BEST NEW PERFUMERY

Kilian Paris at The Shops at Crystals

theshopsatcrystals.com

BEST FASHIONABLE FUNDRAISER

Make-A-Wish Fashion Luncheon

wish.org/snv

FOOD AND DRINK

BEST NEW COCKTAIL LOUNGE

The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars

bellagio.mgmresorts.com

BEST COCKTAIL EXPERIENCE

The Vault

bellagio.mgmresorts.com

BEST NEW COCKTAIL MENU

Juliet Cocktail Room

julietcocktailroom.com

BEST SKY-HIGH LOUNGE

Alle Lounge on 66

rwlasvegas.com

BEST NEW WINE BAR

Wineaux

wineauxlv.com

BEST NEW SPEAKEASY

Wax Rabbit

waxrabbitlv.com



The Cloudkicker cocktail from Wax Rabbit; PHOTO BY JOE JANET

BEST NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Mother Wolf

motherwolflv.com



The Roman-inspired dining room at Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER

BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Ferraro’s Ristorante

ferraroslasvegas.com

BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE

Papi Steak

papisteaklv.com

BEST MEXICAN STEAKHOUSE

Toca Madera

tocamadera.com



The Triunfante cocktail from Toca Madera; PHOTO COURTESY OF TOCA MADERA

BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE STEAKHOUSE

Carversteak

carversteak.com

BEST NEW ASIAN RESTAURANT

Komodo

komodolv.com

BEST NEW MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT

LPM Restaurant & Bar

lpmrestaurants.com

BEST MEDITERRANEAN FUSION CUISINE

Orla

mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com

BEST NEW FRENCH RESTAURANT

Brasserie B by Bobby Flay

caesars.com

BEST NEW SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Ocean Prime

ocean-prime.com

BEST OLD-SCHOOL DINING

Piero’s Italian Cuisine

pieroscuisine.com

BEST COCKTAIL PRESENTATION

Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Proper Eats Food Hall

easysvegas.com

BEST OMAKASE

Wakuda

wakudajapanese.com

BEST NEW HAPPY HOUR

Leoncito

leoncitolv.com

BEST NEW MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Mijo Modern Mexican

mijomexican.com

BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Casa Playa

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST THAI RESTAURANT

Lotus of Siam

lotusofsiamlv.com

BEST CHEF-LED DINING EXPERIENCE

é by José Andrés

ebyjoseandres.com

BEST POOLSIDE DINING

Kassi Beach House

kassibeach.com

BEST FAMILY DINING

Honey Salt

honeysalt.com

BEST SUPPER CLUB

Delilah

wynnlasvegas.com

BEST RISING STAR CHEF

Chef Steve Kestler, Aroma Latin American Cocina

aromalatinamericancocinanv.com

BEST NEW DATE NIGHT

Caramá

mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com



Discover hand-cut linguine with Manila clams, white wine, garlic and Italian parsley at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant, Caramá. PHOTO BY OSCAR ZAGAL

BEST NEW NEIGHBORHOOD EATERY

Fine Company

finecompanylv.com

BEST GAMETIME BRUNCH

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

flankerlv.com

BEST EXPERIENTIAL LOUNGE

Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge

silvertoncasino.com

BEST DOUGHNUTS

Donutique

donutique.com

BEST NEW POP-UP RESTAURANT

Safta 1964 by Alon Shaya

wynnlasvegas.com



Lamb ragu hummus from Safta 1964 by Alon Shaya at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS

BEST NEW ISRAELI RESTAURANT

HaSalon

venetianlasvegas.com

ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

BEST FINE ART EXHIBITS

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art

bellagio.mgmresorts.com

BEST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Smith Center

thesmithcenter.com

BEST NEW ART EXPERIENCE

Arte Museum

lasvegas.artemuseum.com



The “Wave” installation at Arte Museum; PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTE MUSEUM

BEST LOCAL ARTIST

Richard MacDonald

theartofrichardmacdonald.com

BEST LOCAL GALLERIST

Michael Frey, FAS44

fas44.com

BEST FINE ART OFFERINGS

Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery

parkwestgallery.com

BEST HISTORICAL MUSEUM

The Mob Museum

themobmuseum.org

BEST ART INSTITUTE

The Neon Museum

neonmuseum.org

BEST ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIVE

Spiegelworld

spiegelworld.com

BEST CHARITY GALA

Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love Gala

keepmemoryalive.org

BEST SPORTING EVENT

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

f1lasvegasgp.com

BEST CONCERT VENUE

Sphere

thesphere.com

BEST COMEDY RESIDENCY

Jerry Seinfeld at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

caesars.com

BEST CONCERT RESIDENCY

Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

caesars.com



Adele will wrap her sold-out shows at Caesars Palace this fall. PHOTO KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES FOR AD

BEST INTIMATE MUSIC VENUE

Voltaire Belle de Nuit

voltairelv.com



See Jason Derulo at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in July. PHOTO COURTESY OF VOLTAIRE BELLE DE NUIT

BEST MALE REVUE

Magic Mike Live at SAHARA Las Vegas

magicmikelivelasvegas.com

BEST BURLESQUE SHOW

Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue at Horseshoe Las Vegas

caesars.com



Dita Von Teese brings glitz and glamour to Horseshoe Las Vegas with her burlesque show. PHOTO BY FIESTABAN PHOTOGRAPHY

BEST CIGAR BAR

Eight Lounge

eightloungelv.com

BEST NIGHTLIFE LINEUP

Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

zoukgrouplv.com



Party with T-Pain at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOUK GROUP/RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

BEST NEW DAYCLUB

LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

livnightclub.com

BEST POOL COMPLEX

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino

circalasvegas.com

BEST NEW POOL DECK

Oasis Pool Deck at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

fontainebleaulasvegas.com

BEST ADULTS-ONLY POOL

Athena Infinity Ultra Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas

rwlasvegas.com

BEST NEW NIGHTCLUB

LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

livnightclub.com

BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE NIGHTCLUB

XS at Wynn Las Vegas

wynnsocial.com

BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE DAYCLUB

TAO Beach Dayclub

taogroup.com

BEST DANCE FLOOR

Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace

taogroup.com

BEST ROOFTOP PARTY

Drai’s at The Cromwell

draisgroup.com

HOME AND REAL ESTATE

BEST LUXURY HIGH-RISE

Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas

lasvegasprivateresidences.com



Stunning views await at the sky-high living spaces at the forthcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

BEST DESIGN-LED DEVELOPER

Blue Heron

blueheron.com

Blue Heron masters the art of indoor-outdoor living. PHOTO COURTESY OF BLUE HERON

BEST DESIGN RESOURCE

Las Vegas Design Center

lasvegasmarket.com

BEST BESPOKE BUILDS

Terra Firma

terrafirmavegas.com

BEST TRADITIONAL ESTATE ON THE MARKET

1717 Enclave Court

urbannestrealty.com

BEST MODERN MANSION ON THE MARKET

48 Augusta Canyon Way

isluxury.com





Interior designer Fabiola Avelino; PHOTO COURTESY OF FABIOLA AVELINO

BEST LUXURY INTERIOR DESIGNER

Fabiola Avelino

fabiolaavelino.com

BEST CELEBRITY INTERIOR DESIGNER

Kelly Stone

kellystoneinteriors.com

BEST LUXURY GOLF COURSE

Wynn Golf Club

wynnlasvegas.com



The verdant fairway at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

BEST COUNTRY CLUB

The Summit Club

summitclubnv.com

BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY

Summerlin

summerlin.com

BEST NEW LUXURY ESTATES

SkyVu at Christopher Homes

christopherhomes.com

Best in Luxury Real Estate

RANDY CHAR, LAS VEGAS SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

randychar.com

GAVIN ERNSTONE, SIMPLY VEGAS

thedhs.com

CAMILA LINCOWSKI, PLATINUM REAL ESTATE

camilincowski.com

LISA QUAM, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES

finestofvegas.com

KRISTEN ROUTH-SILBERMAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

vegasluxuryrealestate.com

MICHELE SULLIVAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

msluxuryhomes.com

GRETCHEN WILLS, IS LUXURY

isluxury.com

KAMRAN ZAND, LUXURY ESTATES INTERNATIONAL

kamranzand.com

ZAR ZANGANEH, THE AGENCY

theagencyre.com