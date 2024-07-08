By The Editors By The Editors | July 8, 2024 | Culture, Home & Real Estate, Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Style & Beauty, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Food and Drink Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Style & Beauty Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Drink, style and beauty, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Style & Beauty, fashion, Awards, Food & Drink, Entertainment, Community, Restaurants, Apple News, City Life, News and Features, Eat, Guides, Hotel, Food & Drink News Latest,
We scoured the city to curate the ultimate guide to luxury living in Vegas. Here are this year's Best of the City winners.
Experience a mind-blowing concert experience at Las Vegas’ innovative Sphere (Best Concert Venue). PHOTO BY ALIVE COVERAGE
BEST SPRAY TAN
Summer House
BEST SAUNA EXPERIENCE
Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas
The ethereal waiting area at Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
BEST NEW SPA
Lapis Spa & Wellness at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST NEW HAIR SALON
IGK Salon at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST BARBERSHOP
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
BEST RESORTWEAR
Missoni at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST SWIMWEAR
Dolcessa Swimwear
BEST LUXURY SHOPPING
The Shops at Crystals
BEST MEN’S FORMALWEAR & CUSTOM CLOTHIER
Stitched
BEST LUXURY CONSIGNMENT
Max Pawn Luxury
BEST DIAMOND JEWELRY DESIGNS
KWIAT at Wynn Las Vegas
BEST DIAMOND SELECTION
Sky Diamonds
Discover the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller and other models at the Rolex Boutique LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
BEST LUXURY WATCH SELECTION
Rolex Boutique LV Luxury Jewelers at The Shops at Crystals and Bellusso at The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
BEST NEW JEWELRY BOUTIQUE
Tiffany & Co. at Wynn Las Vegas
The new Tiffany & Co. boutique at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
BEST NEW PERFUMERY
Kilian Paris at The Shops at Crystals
BEST FASHIONABLE FUNDRAISER
Make-A-Wish Fashion Luncheon
BEST NEW COCKTAIL LOUNGE
The Pinky Ring by Bruno Mars
BEST COCKTAIL EXPERIENCE
The Vault
BEST NEW COCKTAIL MENU
Juliet Cocktail Room
BEST SKY-HIGH LOUNGE
Alle Lounge on 66
BEST NEW WINE BAR
Wineaux
BEST NEW SPEAKEASY
Wax Rabbit
The Cloudkicker cocktail from Wax Rabbit; PHOTO BY JOE JANET
BEST NEW ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Mother Wolf
The Roman-inspired dining room at Mother Wolf at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY ERIC WOLFINGER
BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Ferraro’s Ristorante
BEST NEW STEAKHOUSE
Papi Steak
BEST MEXICAN STEAKHOUSE
Toca Madera
The Triunfante cocktail from Toca Madera; PHOTO COURTESY OF TOCA MADERA
BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE STEAKHOUSE
Carversteak
BEST NEW ASIAN RESTAURANT
Komodo
BEST NEW MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
LPM Restaurant & Bar
BEST MEDITERRANEAN FUSION CUISINE
Orla
BEST NEW FRENCH RESTAURANT
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay
BEST NEW SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Ocean Prime
BEST OLD-SCHOOL DINING
Piero’s Italian Cuisine
BEST COCKTAIL PRESENTATION
Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Proper Eats Food Hall
BEST OMAKASE
Wakuda
BEST NEW HAPPY HOUR
Leoncito
BEST NEW MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Mijo Modern Mexican
BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Casa Playa
BEST THAI RESTAURANT
Lotus of Siam
BEST CHEF-LED DINING EXPERIENCE
é by José Andrés
BEST POOLSIDE DINING
Kassi Beach House
BEST FAMILY DINING
Honey Salt
BEST SUPPER CLUB
Delilah
BEST RISING STAR CHEF
Chef Steve Kestler, Aroma Latin American Cocina
aromalatinamericancocinanv.com
BEST NEW DATE NIGHT
Caramá
Discover hand-cut linguine with Manila clams, white wine, garlic and Italian parsley at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant, Caramá. PHOTO BY OSCAR ZAGAL
BEST NEW NEIGHBORHOOD EATERY
Fine Company
BEST GAMETIME BRUNCH
Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar
BEST EXPERIENTIAL LOUNGE
Mermaid Restaurant & Lounge
BEST DOUGHNUTS
Donutique
BEST NEW POP-UP RESTAURANT
Safta 1964 by Alon Shaya
Lamb ragu hummus from Safta 1964 by Alon Shaya at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF WYNN LAS VEGAS
BEST NEW ISRAELI RESTAURANT
HaSalon
BEST FINE ART EXHIBITS
Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art
BEST PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
The Smith Center
BEST NEW ART EXPERIENCE
Arte Museum
The “Wave” installation at Arte Museum; PHOTO COURTESY OF ARTE MUSEUM
BEST LOCAL ARTIST
Richard MacDonald
BEST LOCAL GALLERIST
Michael Frey, FAS44
BEST FINE ART OFFERINGS
Park West Fine Art Museum and Gallery
BEST HISTORICAL MUSEUM
The Mob Museum
BEST ART INSTITUTE
The Neon Museum
BEST ENTERTAINMENT COLLECTIVE
Spiegelworld
BEST CHARITY GALA
Keep Memory Alive’s Power of Love Gala
BEST SPORTING EVENT
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
BEST CONCERT VENUE
Sphere
BEST COMEDY RESIDENCY
Jerry Seinfeld at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
BEST CONCERT RESIDENCY
Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Adele will wrap her sold-out shows at Caesars Palace this fall. PHOTO KEVIN MAZUR/GETTY IMAGES FOR AD
BEST INTIMATE MUSIC VENUE
Voltaire Belle de Nuit
See Jason Derulo at Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas in July. PHOTO COURTESY OF VOLTAIRE BELLE DE NUIT
BEST MALE REVUE
Magic Mike Live at SAHARA Las Vegas
BEST BURLESQUE SHOW
Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue at Horseshoe Las Vegas
Dita Von Teese brings glitz and glamour to Horseshoe Las Vegas with her burlesque show. PHOTO BY FIESTABAN PHOTOGRAPHY
BEST CIGAR BAR
Eight Lounge
BEST NIGHTLIFE LINEUP
Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas
Party with T-Pain at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF ZOUK GROUP/RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS
BEST NEW DAYCLUB
LIV Beach at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST POOL COMPLEX
Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino
BEST NEW POOL DECK
Oasis Pool Deck at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST ADULTS-ONLY POOL
Athena Infinity Ultra Pool at Resorts World Las Vegas
BEST NEW NIGHTCLUB
LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas
BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE NIGHTCLUB
XS at Wynn Las Vegas
BEST TRIED-AND-TRUE DAYCLUB
TAO Beach Dayclub
BEST DANCE FLOOR
Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
BEST ROOFTOP PARTY
Drai’s at The Cromwell
BEST LUXURY HIGH-RISE
Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas
Stunning views await at the sky-high living spaces at the forthcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
BEST DESIGN-LED DEVELOPER
Blue Heron
Blue Heron masters the art of indoor-outdoor living. PHOTO COURTESY OF BLUE HERON
BEST DESIGN RESOURCE
Las Vegas Design Center
BEST BESPOKE BUILDS
Terra Firma
BEST TRADITIONAL ESTATE ON THE MARKET
1717 Enclave Court
BEST MODERN MANSION ON THE MARKET
48 Augusta Canyon Way
Interior designer Fabiola Avelino; PHOTO COURTESY OF FABIOLA AVELINO
BEST LUXURY INTERIOR DESIGNER
Fabiola Avelino
BEST CELEBRITY INTERIOR DESIGNER
Kelly Stone
BEST LUXURY GOLF COURSE
Wynn Golf Club
The verdant fairway at Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
BEST COUNTRY CLUB
The Summit Club
BEST MASTER PLANNED COMMUNITY
Summerlin
BEST NEW LUXURY ESTATES
SkyVu at Christopher Homes
RANDY CHAR, LAS VEGAS SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY
GAVIN ERNSTONE, SIMPLY VEGAS
CAMILA LINCOWSKI, PLATINUM REAL ESTATE
LISA QUAM, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES NEVADA PROPERTIES
KRISTEN ROUTH-SILBERMAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN
MICHELE SULLIVAN, DOUGLAS ELLIMAN
GRETCHEN WILLS, IS LUXURY
KAMRAN ZAND, LUXURY ESTATES INTERNATIONAL
ZAR ZANGANEH, THE AGENCY
Photography by: