The Best Mexican Restaurants In Las Vegas

Whether you crave top-shelf tequila or sizzling entrees, Las Vegas’ 10 best Mexican restaurants serve the region’s finest cuisine with flavor and flair.



Toca Madera’s flaming tomahawk with bone marrow is a striking display of culinary artistry. PHOTO BY TJ PEREZ

CASA PLAYA

Enter Casa Playa at Wynn Las Vegas through an enchanted walkway with hundreds of brightly colored poppies before discovering a dining room decorated with nods to Mayan temples. When it comes to the menu, “My goal is to take the best of the country’s cuisine and then elevate it,” says executive chef Sarah Thompson, whose specialties range from American wagyu short ribs to whole snapper tempura.

MIJO MODERN MEXICAN

There’s a faraway escape inside Durango Casino & Resort, where diners can sit among golden gardens and Tulum-inspired decor while savoring coastal Mexican flavors. The concept from Clique Hospitality makes for a memorable experience every time, from its extensive selection of top-shelf tequila to executive chef Florencio Lira’s incredible cuisine. Savor the smoking 10-ounce carne asada, lobster-stuffed tacos and a whimsical chocolate skull for a sinfully sweet finish.



The Mora Fumar cocktail from Mijo Modern Mexican is a strong and sweet blend of mezcal, blackberry and lime. PHOTO BY JOSE SALINAS

TOCA MADERA

Step inside The Shops at Crystals to discover this sultry Mexican restaurant and lounge. Bold flavors and high-quality ingredients present themselves in picturesque sashimi Mexicano, where ahi tuna is arranged over a bed of cucumbers, and prime steaks doused in chipotle mezcal butter. Take your dining experience to the next level with spirited sips like the cinnamon apple-infused bourbon Papasito or the guava- and coconut-flavored Como La Flor.

Amaya Modern Mexican's stunning, sun-kissed interiors; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

AMAYA MODERN MEXICAN

Located inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, this brand-new restaurant is an oasis of sun-kissed interiors, showstopping performers, and coastal Mexican cuisine inspired by the tropical energy of Tulum. With seating situated in a circle underneath a dramatic center chandelier, you and your party will feel far away from the Strip—especially when agave-based drinks begin flowing, and the Instagram-worthy mariscos al fuego is lit on fire.

EL DORADO CANTINA

For authentic Mexican cuisine that prioritizes quality, visit El Dorado Cantina on the Strip or at Tivoli Village. This beloved institution prides itself on organic, non-GMO and seed oil-free eats such as pozole, enchiladas, street tacos, fajitas and so much more. Pair those fiery favorites with pours from El Dorado’s extensive list of margaritas, spirits and wine to start the fiesta.



Grab a drink from the bar at El Dorado Cantina, featuring a lengthy list of Mexican-inspired cocktails and spirits. PHOTO COURTESY OF EL DORADO CANTINA

JAVIER’S

Over the past 30 years, Javier’s has become a mainstay on the West Coast, making its way to Las Vegas’ ARIA Resort & Casino in 2012. Though many head to Javier’s as a place to see-and-be-seen, the Mexican-style F&B is truly some of the best on the Strip. Endless rounds of chips and salsa, plates of cheesy enchiladas and crispy tacos, premier seafood dishes and center-cut prime Angus beef fill tables on any given night in this striking, design-forward space.

CHICA

Inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, this Latin fusion restaurant by influential chef Lorena Garcia celebrates the region’s authentic flavors in a vibrant atmosphere. Grab a chic sip from the center bar before settling in for a robust meal of dishes spanning the Americas. The fan-favorite quesa birria empanadas are a great way to start the meal, while the 42-ounce tableside tomahawk flameado will keep your party full for hours.

LA NETA COCINA Y LOUNGE

From the chandelier- and greenery-strung ceilings to the stained-glass windows with rose detailing, every detail at La Neta Cocina y Lounge is a work of art. When it comes to cuisine, indulge in refreshing salads, sizzling fajita plates, truffle quesadillas and a diverse selection of signature tacos bursting with regional flavors. Don’t miss daily happy hour and Taco Tuesday, featuring endless tacos and bottomless margaritas.

LEONCITO

This culinary gem at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa taps into the deep culinary history of Mexico with unique flavors and product-driven ingredients. Decorated in earthy tones and terra cotta, Leoncito evokes a sense of Mexico’s historic pueblos, further enhanced by the cuisine and tequila- and mezcal-based cocktails. Expect the spicy queso fundido and bone-in ribeye al pastor to be on our table.

BORRACHA MEXICAN CANTINA

Worth a visit for the vibe alone, Borracha Mexican Cantina at Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino is the place to be for strong cocktails and Mexican-style dishes. Día de Los Muertos-inspired decor invites diners to a unique journey through the region’s finest cuisine. Utilizing a foundation of housemade tortillas, rotisserie chicken, slow-roasted pork and fresh seafood, the menu at this hot spot will soon be a staple in your restaurant rotation.