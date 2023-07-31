By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Drink List - Bars

Espresso martini at Kassi Beach House

Pair spirits with the refreshing taste of toasted Arabica and Robusta beans. Here are the best Las Vegas coffee and espresso cocktails served cold, shaken or stirred. Enjoy these coffee cocktails with an extra buzz.

Buono Notte at Lavo Italian Restaurant

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 791-1800 / Website

The adult-approved version of cookies and milk in a martini glass served at Lavo Italian Restaurant inside the Venetian Resort Las Vegas topped with crumbled ladyfinger sponge cake biscuits and powdered tiramisu. This vanilla Kettle One Vodka, Kahlua, Licor 43, espresso and hand-mixed vanilla crema delight will satisfy your sweet tooth and caffeine cravings.

Charging Station at Electra Cocktail Club

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 607-1950 / Website

This spiced coffee beverage combines vodka, cold brew, cream, coconut and hellfire bitters shaken and strained over crushed ice. Finished off with freshly grated nutmeg and whole coffee beans, the charging station offers both spice and an energy boost.

Coconut White Russian at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 414-1945 / Website

Vodka, coconut and coffee liqueur are hand-whipped and topped with a cream float for this white Russian. The Dorsey Cocktail Bar offers multiple coffee cocktails to choose from.

Doctor Monk at The Dorsey Cocktail Bar

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 414-1945 / Website

The Doctor Monk cocktail combines cold brew and green chartreuse for a sweet and spicy herbal flavor. Take your cold brew to the next level with this shot.

El Espresso Martini at Ghost Donkey

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 698-7000 / Website

El espresso martini at Ghost Donkey inside Cosmopolitan tweaks the classic espresso martini for this tequila-forward shaken and strained cocktail. This martini intermingles altos reposado, Licor 43, St. George coffee liqueur, espresso, Mexican cinnamon and salt. Try this classic drink with a new take.

Espresso Martini at Amalfi by Bobby Flay

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 650-5965 / Website

Amalfi by Bobby Flay serves outstanding Mediterranean cuisine at Caesars Palace, and this Stoli vodka New Deal Liqueur and espresso-packed martini to sip as a starter for an extra pick-me-up or as an after-dinner digestive aid. This simple martini is perfection.

Espresso Martini at Brezza Las Vegas

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 676-6014 / Website

This refined Italian restaurant serves an espresso martini made with Kettle One vodka, Illy espresso, Borghetti espresso liqueur and vanilla syrup. Order an espresso martini with Brezza brunch on Sundays or dinner at Brezza for a rich closing to a satiating meal.

Espresso Martini at Kassi Beach House

Kassi Beach House is one of the leading destinations at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Consistently delicious food, easy-going and natural bohemian interiors, killer cocktails, and a social buzz throughout the restaurant offer ample reasons to revisit this spot. The espresso martinis follow the expectations set and met by Kassi Beach House.

Foyne's Original Irish Coffee at Ri Ra Irish Pub

3930 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 632-7771 / Website

A simple cup of coffee becomes Irish with the added punch of John Powers Irish Whiskey, brown sugar and whipped cream at Ri Ra Irish Pub. Order a glass of Joe and John at Ri Ra Irish Pub inside Mandalay Bay..

The Eye-Opener at Clique Bar & Lounge

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 698-7939 / Website



Wake up with the eye opener shooter while out with friends. Perfect for an extra boost when energy levels begin to dip, the Ciroc French Vanilla vodka, espresso, Kahlua and orange simple with a side of sweet toasted marshmallow can bring you back to life to enjoy the company you are with.

Night Cap at Clique Bar & Lounge

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / (702) 698-7939 / Website

Scratch your caffeine itch with the nightcap at Clique Bar & Lounge. This cocktail results from espresso, Grey Goose, Guinness Irish Stout, vanilla and orange simple. A dried orange slice and espresso beans top off the tasty espresso libation.