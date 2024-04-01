Culture, Food & Drink, Feature, Parties, Guide, Culture Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, List - Bars, wine, Cocktails, Guides, New Restaurants, Date Place, Bar Bites, Hotel Amenities, Hotel,

New luxury cocktail lounges have popped up across Las Vegas—here are the top spots to sip at this spring.

Azul at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY CONNIE ZHOU



AZUL

The flavors of Mexico shine at this new hot spot within Fontainebleau Las Vegas. A robust menu of mezcal and tequila complements Azul’s seductive surroundings, where an agave-shaped central bar beckons imbibers. Open daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Latin lounge turns up its beats with a live DJ and sizzling smoking cocktails as the night lingers on.



Bel-Aire Lounge’s Pebbles and Paradise cocktail; PHOTO COURTESY OF CLIQUE HOSPITALITY

BEL-AIRE LOUNGE



Clique Hospitality’s gilded watering hole, Bel-Aire Lounge, is the glitzy centerpiece of the main floor at the new Durango Casino & Resort. Visit Bel-Aire Lounge to be greeted by an expert team of mixologists, who are happy to whip up the photo-worthy Blue Blossom or Orange Sherbet cocktails as you snack on a plate of spicy tuna crispy rice. Live DJs spinning vinyl records set the mood for the night ahead.



A rendering of the beautiful music lounge at the forthcoming Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails; PHOTO COURTESY OF CELANO DESIGN STUDIO CO.

CASPIAN’S CAVIAR & COCKTAILS

While you’ll have to wait until later this year for this grand opening, we’re all about keeping you in the know. Clique Hospitality continues its Las Vegas reign at Caesars Palace, where Caspian’s will take over the former Cleopatra’s Barge space. Designed by Celano Design Studio Co., the concept pairs an 1,100-square-foot caviar bar with a 2,300-square-foot music lounge. The caviar bar will showcase its delicacy alongside top Champagnes and vodkas in a space outfitted with onyx, pearl and brass accents. Find the hidden door to the music lounge and discover a colorful world dripping in gold and blue velvet, where live performances will occur nightly.

Collins at Fontainebleau Las Vegas; PHOTO BY CONNIE ZHOU



COLLINS

Pass between the gilded columns that frame this beautiful lobby bar at Fontainebleau Las Vegas to sink into a sumptuous blue velvet chair. Sip a classic cocktail between bites from a curated charcuterie board as your server offers personalized insight about the best of what Fontainebleau has to offer—(hint: if you’re hungry, it should involve Mother Wolf, Papi Steak or Komodo).

GLASS BAR

Taking over the former Heart Bar space at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is Glass Bar, a 4,000-square-foot bar and lounge designed by the renowned Rockwell Group. Try The Light Show cocktail—Ketel One cucumber and mint vodka, Lagoon Bay aperitif and Fever Tree cucumber tonic water— or opt for bottle service after a star-studded concert at the nearby Bakkt Theater.

Juliet Cocktail Room shines with vibrant interior design; PHOTO COURTESY OF 81/82 GROUP



JULIET COCKTAIL ROOM

Launched in late summer 2023, this jewel box at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas stuns with gorgeous decor and experiential cocktails under the guidance of the renowned 81/82 Group. Don’t miss live piano karaoke every Tuesday at 9 p.m.



Specialty cocktails await at The Pinky Ring at Bellagio. PHOTO COURTESY OF BELLAGIO HOTEL & CASINO

THE PINKY RING

Leave your phones behind at Bruno Mars’ glamorous cocktail lounge at Bellagio Resort & Casino, where photos are not allowed—perhaps in case the superstar jumps on stage with his house band, The Hooligans. Nightly live performances and specialty cocktails, like the The Mars Mocha, will have you feeling the 24K magic that’s been curated by the Grammy Award winner himself.

The Vault at Bellagio Resort & Casino; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORT INTERNATIONAL



THE VAULT

You’ll need an exclusive reservation to receive access to this discreet lounge hidden within the Bellagio Resort & Casino. Some of the Strip’s most high-end cocktails and rare bottles are found within this opulent space designed by Studio Munge. Seating is limited, ensuring the chosen few can taste caviar and coveted vintages in seductive seclusion.