Bellagio Resort & Casino fountains and exterior

Bellagio Resort & Casino Las Vegas hosts an exclusive and intimate wine and dining event. The evening affair features a five-course menu and premieres wine pairings, special spirits tastings, a welcoming reception and a private winery tour of the historic Château Margaux at Le Cirque on March 18.

This unique experience guides attendees through a culinary journey of global flavors with world-class ingredients, complemented by exquisite collector’s wine pairings. The decadent menu has been tastefully crafted by James-Beard and Michelin-star awarded chefs Jean-Georges Vongerichten of Bellagio’s Prime Steakhouse, Michael Mina of his namesake restaurant Michael Mina and David Chang of Momofuku at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

“To unite culinary icons from around the globe for a culinary journey that is educational, fun and interactive is in Bellagio’s DNA,” says Josef Wagner, Bellagio vice president of food and beverage. Douglas Kim, MGM Resorts executive director of wine and master sommelier and Château Margaux deputy managing director Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos present a curated selection of prestigious wine offerings having received global praise over the 300-year lineage of the winery.

Michelin-star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten

Wagner continues, “These talented chefs and beverage professionals are consistently recognized individually for their creativity, skill and passion in all they do. Bringing them together for this very special night will wow guests and deliver a series of unforgettable moments.”

The evening kicks off with a welcome reception at Bellagio lakeside Terraza for gourmet canapes and a celebratory toast overlooking private dancing fountains. Following this, guests are served the five-course dinner within the vibrantly opulent dining room of Le Cirque in attendance with the star chefs. The event concludes with a vintage bourbon whiskey tasting from Buffalo Trace Master Blender, Drew Mayville.

Le Cirque dining area at Bellagio Resort & Casino

Fresh seafood and high-grade meats are showcased with an elegant European and Asian flare. The first course sets the stage with a seafood plateau royale featuring Kaviari caviar and sea urchin. The following dishes include the seared ocean trout with foie gras, duck crispy rice, Mishima ranch Wagyu prime rib with truffled comte cheese potatoes and a sweet ending of strawberry and rhubarb vacherin with elderflower cream.

Bellagio Resort & Casino is an epicenter of luxury and European sophistication overlooking the famous sprawling lake and dancing fountain display. The AAA five-diamond resort is located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip with outstanding accommodations and a myriad of grandeur amenities and activities including Cirque du Soleil’s “O” performance, the Mediterranean pool deck and an array of world-class dining experiences. This special event is the perfect opportunity to indulge with friends, family and couples in an incredible setting.

Seating is limited and reservations can be made at Bellagio’s Dine With The Stars