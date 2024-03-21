By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Guide Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features Style style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty Awards Guides Hotel Amenities Hotel

We've scoured the city to bring you Las Vegas' Best of Beauty Winners 2024.



PHOTO BY ANTONIO TERRON/TRUNK ARCHIVE

BEST NONINVASIVE TREATMENTS

Sikara Medspa

Summerlin’s Sikara Medspa proves that achieving your aesthetic goals doesn’t always mean going under the knife. Operated by owners Dr. Sameer Sheikh and Aisha Ali, Sikara Medspa is the leader in noninvasive treatments, from CoolSculpting and Botox to chemical peels and platelet-rich plasma therapy.

BEST NEW SPA

Lapis Spa & Wellness

Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ new Lapis Spa & Wellness spans a whopping 55,000 square feet. Designed to align with guests’ natural circadian rhythms through aromatherapy and lighting, the spa offers 44 massage, facial and body treatment rooms. Cold plunges, a nail salon, a reboot lounge, a penthouse spa for small-group gatherings, a salt mist chamber, experience and snow showers, and an herbal inhalation room round out the fab features.

BEST NEW HAIR SALON

IGK Salon

Las Vegas’ first IGK Salon has found a home at the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Indulge in cuts, color, styling, extensions, Brazilian blowouts and Keratin treatments from an expert team led by celebrity hair stylists and founders Leo and Franck Izquierdo, Aaron Grenia and Chase Kusero. Sink into one of 10 salon chairs or request in-room service to get pampered in the comfort of your Fontainebleau accommodations.

BEST HYDRAFACIALS

Oleksandra Spa & Salon

The brainchild of Oleksandra Nikolayenko-Ruffin, Oleksandra Spa & Salon at Treasure Island offers five types of nourishing HydraFacials. For the ultimate indulgence, try the Platinum HydraFacial, which includes all the super serums featured in a Deluxe HydraFacial, plus rejuvenating Perk lip and eye treatments with take-home products.

BEST SPECIALTY FACIALS

Sisley-Paris at The Shops at Crystals

With eight signature facials on its menu, the sole Sisley-Paris boutique and spa in Las Vegas is nestled between top luxury brands at The Shops at Crystals. Book any of its Phyto-Aromatic facials to achieve glowing, clear skin or opt for the exclusive Las Vegas signature facial to revive your derm after a night of partying on the Strip.

Ultimate relaxation awaits at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS



BEST FACIAL FOR RADIANT SKIN

The Decadent Youth Glow Facial at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam

Get glowing at Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with its exclusive Decadent Youth Glow facial. By combining three of the industry’s top age fighters—HydraFacial, Intraceuticals and NuFace Microcurrent—into one rejuvenating session, guests are left with a brighter and more youthful appearance. Exfoliation is teamed with the infusion of HydraFacial serums before anti-aging treatments are delivered through hyperbaric oxygen.

Relax in the verdant Spa Suite at Bellagio Spa & Salon. PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL



BEST MASSAGE THERAPY

The Ashiatsu Massage at Bellagio Spa & Salon

Discover a steam room, sauna, pool and four whirlpools in one space at Bellagio Spa & Salon. Unwind with the 100-minute Ashiatsu massage to experience what Bellagio calls one of its “deepest, most luxurious” spa therapies. Coming from the Japanese word “ashi" for foot and “atsu” for pressure, the treatment features an experienced massage therapist using their feet to provide deeptissue relaxation while stimulating the circulatory and lymphatic systems.

BEST NEW IV DRIPS

NutriDrip IV Drip Lounge

Tucked within Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ Wellness Corridor, the new NutriDrip IV Drip Lounge will revive you after a long flight with myriad vitality benefits. A medical practitioner will administer a customized drip to increase immunity, stamina, beauty and hydration to leave you feeling restored from the inside out. In-room treatments are also available upon request.

The Fountain of Youth at Awana Spa includes six vitality pools of varying temperatures. PHOTO COURTESY OF RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS



BEST HYDROTHERAPY

Awana Spa

Opened in 2021, Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas showcases treatments inspired by European and Eastern rituals and is home to the Art of Aufguss, a theater-inspired heated room with aromatherapy, choreographed music, lighting and dancing towels. Don’t miss the Fountain of Youth experience, a network of six vitality pools, a heated crystal laconic room, vapor-filled steam rooms, cool mist showers and the tranquil rain walk.

BEST SPA MENU

Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness

With more than 150 services on offer in its 134,000-square-foot space, this award-winning Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star spa boasts more than 90 treatment rooms. Its ayurvedic full-body Abhyanga treatment features not one but two therapists who perform the therapy in synchronistic rhythm utilizing warm sesame oil. Over the course of 80 minutes, deep relaxation sets in as toxins are released, immunity is enhanced and skin is nourished.

The vitality pool at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas; PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



BEST SPA FOR COUPLES

Waldorf Astoria Spa Las Vegas

Seven couples suites and multiple heat and water experiences are sprawled across two floors at this intimate sanctuary. For an alfresco experience, head to the eighth-floor pool deck to indulge in treatments from the poolside spa menu. For the ultimate rejuvenation, book the 30- to 60-minute cabana cool-stone massage, where a massage therapist will set up a table in your private cabana, apply cooling stones and massage oil, and let you Zen out in the comfort of your bathing suit.

BEST SISTER SPAS

The Spa at Wynn and The Spa at Encore

These dual Forbes Five- Star spas offer the topnotch service that Wynn Las Vegas is known for. Try the signature Good Luck Ritual or Ultimate Facial at The Spa at Wynn, which received a contemporary makeover in 2019, or escape the bright lights of the Strip at The Spa at Encore with its Polynesian-inspired Nalu Body Ritual.

BEST SPA RENOVATION

The Spa & Salon at Palms Casino Resort

Debuted in spring 2023, The Spa & Salon at Palms Casino Resort spans over 17,000 square feet across three stories. Book a Refresh Salt Stone massage in one of 15 treatment rooms, get pampered in the full-service salon or find inner peace in the Zen Studio, where yoga and meditation await.

BEST EXPERIENTIAL SPA

Qua Baths & Spa

Caesars Palace’s 50,000-square-foot sanctuary has won awards since it opened in 2007. Three Roman baths use the ancient healing powers of water, while the snowing Artic Ice Room is the only one of its kind in the world. First-timers should opt for the Qua Signature Mojave Rain, a treatment inspired by the sacred use of plants, oils and the Four Directions in Native American traditions. The tranquil experience includes sage smudging, essential oils used on your back and feet, and a massage focused on balancing your energy and relieving tension.

BEST NAIL SALON

Prestige Nail Boutique

Beautify your tips and toes at Prestige Nail Boutique on West Sahara Avenue. This swanky nail salon specializes in indulgent spa manicures and pedicures utilizing over 400 colors of SNS dipping powder, Apres Gel-X, Swarovski, and Chanel and Dior products.

BEST LUXURY SPRAY TAN

Summer House

Located in Downtown Summerlin, Summer House is led by industry veteran Kari Comrov, whose Premium Airbrush Tan package is accompanied by a facial cleanse, hand and foot massage, UltraSlim red light therapy and body contouring to leave you feeling tanned and toned.