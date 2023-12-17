New Realms Await at Las Vegas' Arte Museum

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Lifestyle Feature Lifestyle Feature Culture Feature Features Featured Art Creators

Arte Museum’s grand opening ushers Las Vegas into a whole new realm of artistic wonder.

The "Garden Light of Las Vegas" room at Arte Museum; ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF ARTE MUSEUM

Nestled amid the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip, Arte Museum opened its doors in November to take Las Vegas to another dimension. Located within retail and hospitality complex 63 Las Vegas, the two-story, 30,000-square-foot exhibition mesmerizes viewers through immersive media art experiences.

The brainchild of Korean digital design company d’strict, Arte Museum invites guests to transcend the limitations of time and space in their exploration of nature. Unlike typical immersive exhibitions, Arte Museum engages all five senses. The visuals and soundscapes tailored to each space all contribute to the tactile experience—think fragrances meticulously designed by a skilled perfumer, a tea bar offering a tasting experience and an interactive live sketchbook. “Arte Museum Las Vegas offers something we don’t think Las Vegas currently offers, a tranquil oasis amid the hustle and bustle of the nightlife capital of the world,” says Sean Lee, CEO of d’strict.

Bioluminescent animals roam the walls in Arte Museum’s “Jungle Glow” installation.

Arte Museum boasts impressive features, including its expansive Garden exhibit, where guests will find the enchanting “Light of Las Vegas” zone, which beautifully captures the vibrant landmarks and ambiance of the city’s nightlife hub. On the other hand, the “Light of Masterpieces” zone provides a serene opportunity for visitors to engage with works by celebrated Western artists such as Claude Monet and Gustav Klimt.

"Waterfall Infinite" at Arte Museum

“Our goal is to open approximately 20 venues worldwide by the end of 2026,” reveals Lee. “I can confidently say we will bring the exhibition to more U.S. cities. With each new venue, we further refine the experience. Likewise, we will stay committed to offering people in Las Vegas and around the globe new and innovative ways to find joy and comfort through this experience.” Let the inspiration begin.