The Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium football field transforms into the 12th annual fundraiser gala for the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation-Ackerman Center on October 20 from 5:30PM to 9PM. The Foundation provides education, advocacy, resources and research for those navigating autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Specifically, the non-profit organization offers comprehensive clinical services such as individualized therapy, vocational training and early diagnostics.

Since 2016, the foundation has successfully supported more than 6,000 local families affected by an autism spectrum disorder, fetal alcohol spectrum disorder or neurodevelopmental disability. President of Grant A Gift Autism Foundation–Ackerman Center, Brian Hager says, “[This] is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and its success allows us to continue providing the youth and families we work with, with world-class diagnostic and treatment services, scholarships, vocational programs, family support and case management.”

The Grant A Gift Gala features a silent auction, premium wine pairing, delightful dinner, and live performance from Femmes of Rock, a violin quartet starring Bella Electric Strings. The admirable affair calls special attention to generous philanthropic honorees including the Findlay Family of Findlay Automotive Group. The Community Ambassador Award will be presented to Sugar & Spice, a community partner and beloved bakery.

“We’ve set a goal this year to raise $1 million which will allow us to expand our reach and positively impact the lives of the more than 5,000 local children currently on our waiting list,” says Hager. Interested parties can purchase a single-person ticket for $600 or a table to seat ten for $5,000 at grantagift.com/events. The Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center requests that attendees dress in blue to express unified support for families and children affected by autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.