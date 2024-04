By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Travel Entertainment

Lap of Luxury, a series now on M/LUX, takes you on a tour of Australia's and New Zealand's finest lodges.

In the first episode take a tour of three New Zealand lodges; one on the lake of Otago, a historical farm in Wairarapa and a golf course resort in the Northland.

