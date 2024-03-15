Lafayette 148 Celebrates Women's History Month With A Homage To Martha Madigan

By: Chandler Presson By: Chandler Presson | | People Style & Beauty

Iconic NYC-based womenswear brand Lafayette 148 is celebrating Women’s History Month with a gorgeous exclusive capsule collection and exhibition featuring iconic artist and photographer Martha Madigan’s works.

In collaboration with Madigan’s daughters, Claire Khodara and Grace Fuller Marroquin, the collection and exhibition highlight Madigan’s themes of art techniques that highlight nature’s effortless beauty. This past Wednesday, Emily Smith, Khodara and Marroquin threw an unveiling party at Lafayette 148’s 59 Greene Street flagship to showcase an exhibition of Madigan’s works, which will be showing through April.

The gorgeous evening included cocktails by CY Kitchen, including the Martha Margarita made with LALO Tequila and the classic martini featuring BODY Vodka. Endlessly chic bespoke caviar tins read Martha Madigan × Lafayette 148, which guests snacked on while sipping on Avaline wines and enjoying the live band’s performance. Finally, Khodara closed the night with a touching performance of “Hallelujah” to honor her late mother.