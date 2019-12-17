Phebe Wahl | April 20, 2021 | Food & Drink

Just in time for Mother’s Day, La DoubleJ and Ladurée pair up for an ultrachic collab sure to satisfy even the most discriminating sweet tooth.



Dessert plates are designed to be mixed and matched.

“Now more than ever, feminine energy is what we all must cultivate within ourselves, regardless of gender, and prize within the collective consciousness,” offers J.J. Martin, the brains behind buzzy brand La DoubleJ. In the ultimate Paris-to-Milan power pairing, Martin has partnered with la maison Ladurée to launch a chic 12-piece collection. The offering marries the Milanese maximalist tableware together with Ladurée’s sophisticated sweets—all rooted in a tree of life motif—a symbol of fertility, renewal, life cycles and motherhood.





A goodie jar is perfectly sized to stash Ladurée’s signature sweets.

“Our Tree of Life print is a universal symbol for the sacred feminine,” explains Martin. “What we celebrate here is the notion of feminine energy, which is a mysterious, quiet, receptive, feeling-based energy. It’s not trendy in our culture to cultivate these qualities. But the sacred feminine is superpowered. She is the Great Mother, both the source of and emblem of unconditional love and bountiful giving.”



The Big Mama cup and saucer set with La DoubleJ’s first teapot.

“Ladurée is thrilled to collaborate with La DoubleJ to celebrate the beauty of spring, Mother’s Day and, overall, the importance of women,” says Elisabeth Holder, co-president of Ladurée U.S. “J.J.’s vibrant, feminine and spiritual world brings happiness and joy. We selected our iconic green, but with a twist, making it slightly lighter, and a beautiful shade of pink as well as many more colors to complement J.J.’s world. It was the perfect opportunity for us to launch a limited-edition art de la table collection. Enjoy our macarons and pastries while celebrating the tree of life.”



A precious pup admires the chic collection.

The highly giftable collaboration ranges from La DoubleJ’s debut teapot and assorted dessert plates to cotton twill aprons and a porcelain goodie jar, perfectly shaped to stash macarons. Sets of seven or 13 macarons will be housed in La DoubleJ printed confection boxes, available exclusively at Ladurée stores. Certainly something sweet to suit any mom this season.



Aprons feature the collection’s signature Tree of Life print.