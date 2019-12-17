At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

April 21, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Tilapia with Champagne Beurre Blanc by Chef Majk
Read More

April 20, 2021

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection
Read More

April 14, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chocolate Hummus by Chef Loay Alhindi

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

April 14, 2021

7 Interior Design Podcasts to Inspire Creativity in Your Home
Read More

April 14, 2021

The New Ravenna X Gracie Collab Makes A Splash
Read More

April 8, 2021

8 Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Dream Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

April 20, 2021

Weekly Routine: Hailey Bieber Shares Her Skincare Secrets
Read More

April 20, 2021

Chopard's Dazzling Diamond Happy Sport Watch Is A Timeless Treasure
Read More

April 19, 2021

Skinny Jeans Vs. Gen Z: Our Style Expert Weighs In on Generational TikTok Feud
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Sweet Life: La DoubleJ and Ladurée Team Up for New Dessert Collection

Phebe Wahl | April 20, 2021 | Food & Drink

Share

Just in time for Mother’s Day, La DoubleJ and Ladurée pair up for an ultrachic collab sure to satisfy even the most discriminating sweet tooth.

Dessert plates are designed to be mixed and matched PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Dessert plates are designed to be mixed and matched.

“Now more than ever, feminine energy is what we all must cultivate within ourselves, regardless of gender, and prize within the collective consciousness,” offers J.J. Martin, the brains behind buzzy brand La DoubleJ. In the ultimate Paris-to-Milan power pairing, Martin has partnered with la maison Ladurée to launch a chic 12-piece collection. The offering marries the Milanese maximalist tableware together with Ladurée’s sophisticated sweets—all rooted in a tree of life motif—a symbol of fertility, renewal, life cycles and motherhood.


A goodie jar is perfectly sized to stash Ladurée’s signature sweets. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
A goodie jar is perfectly sized to stash Ladurée’s signature sweets.

“Our Tree of Life print is a universal symbol for the sacred feminine,” explains Martin. “What we celebrate here is the notion of feminine energy, which is a mysterious, quiet, receptive, feeling-based energy. It’s not trendy in our culture to cultivate these qualities. But the sacred feminine is superpowered. She is the Great Mother, both the source of and emblem of unconditional love and bountiful giving.”

The Big Mama cup and saucer set with La DoubleJ’s first teapot. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
The Big Mama cup and saucer set with La DoubleJ’s first teapot.

“Ladurée is thrilled to collaborate with La DoubleJ to celebrate the beauty of spring, Mother’s Day and, overall, the importance of women,” says Elisabeth Holder, co-president of Ladurée U.S. “J.J.’s vibrant, feminine and spiritual world brings happiness and joy. We selected our iconic green, but with a twist, making it slightly lighter, and a beautiful shade of pink as well as many more colors to complement J.J.’s world. It was the perfect opportunity for us to launch a limited-edition art de la table collection. Enjoy our macarons and pastries while celebrating the tree of life.”

A precious pup admires the chic collection PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
A precious pup admires the chic collection.

The highly giftable collaboration ranges from La DoubleJ’s debut teapot and assorted dessert plates to cotton twill aprons and a porcelain goodie jar, perfectly shaped to stash macarons. Sets of seven or 13 macarons will be housed in La DoubleJ printed confection boxes, available exclusively at Ladurée stores. Certainly something sweet to suit any mom this season.

Aprons feature the collection’s signature Tree of Life print PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND
Aprons feature the collection’s signature Tree of Life print.

Tags: desserts collection laduree la doublej
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOS COURTESY OF BRAND

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: