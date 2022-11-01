Georgina Bloomberg of One Drop Foundation Anticipates An Exciting La Cuvée One Drop Gala

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature

By providing access to safe water and sanitation, One Drop Foundation’s Sheohar 1 Project improved the quality of life for 250,000 people living in the Sheohar district in Bihar, India

As One Drop Foundation (onedrop.org) toasts its 15th anniversary, the nonprofit will celebrate Nov. 12 at its lavish La Cuvée One Drop gala at Delano Las Vegas. Focused on providing safe water, sanitation and hygiene worldwide, the organization will bolster its mission during a night featuring a multicourse dinner by chef Alain Ducasse’s Rivea, a special performance by Cirque du Soleil, a star-studded live auction and a VIP afterparty at Skyfall Lounge. Here, honorary event president and brand ambassador Georgina Bloomberg shares why One Drop continues to make a splash.

What does this milestone celebration mean to One Drop Foundation? What touches me the most about the work of One Drop is that access to water creates a ripple effect. Once communities have simple basics, suddenly there are positive impacts on people’s health and safety, gender equality, social equity, education and climate resilience, to name but a few.



Children in rural areas of Paraguay have been equipped with the life-changing essentials of safe water and sanitation through the Y Kuaa Project.

Why does One Drop Foundation’s mission resonate with you? I was asked to become an ambassador during COVID. Becoming a part of this organization gave me hope; it reassured me that I could help in certain ways during that period and work toward being able to make a bigger difference in the future. As a mother, I feel there is nothing more important than helping children thrive and seeing them happy and well as they grow up in a safe and nurturing environment. Every day, as I watch my own son flourish, I can’t help but wish every child could grow up in a loving family with certain access to the essentials in life, including water and education. That’s why supporting the One Drop Foundation is so dear to my heart, and why it’s such an honor to have been so warmly welcomed into the One Drop family.

How has the organization evolved over the past 15 years, and what have been some of the most exciting milestones along the way? Using the power of art to change lives with amazing partners like Cirque du Soleil has turned into the One Drop Foundation soon making nearly 2.7 million people’s lives better, and the Las Vegas community has been an invaluable support on this journey. Since 2007, the foundation has raised tens of millions [of dollars] to support projects all over the planet, including Latin America, India and Africa, as well as here in Nevada.

What excites you most about this year’s gala? The foundation is bringing stunning multisensory experiences together at this year’s La Cuvée One Drop—flavors, the arts, emotions, music, an auction—to delight guests and amplify its crucial mission at the same time. Alain Ducasse’s out-of-this-world cuisine is deeply rooted in sustainability, creativity and respect for all things local. Cirque du Soleil’s jaw-dropping circus artistry actually changes how people feel, then act, then behave, just like One Drop’s Social Art for Behaviour Change approach. The Skyfall Lounge at Delano Las Vegas’ premier setting and the high-caliber gala guests gathering there are the embodiment of One Drop’s community of visionary partners and donors.



Lauded professional show jumper and avid philanthropist Georgina Bloomberg, who owns the equestrian team New York Empire, will serve as La Cuvée One Drop’s honorary president Nov. 12 at Delano Las Vegas.

What’s next for One Drop in 2023? A number of longer-term projects will be continuing next year, including in India, Mali and Madagascar—social art initiatives that bring together governments, artists and entire communities to work on projects that pay homage to local cultures and that achieve sustainable, positive change. As of 2023, the One Drop Foundation will scale up its impact in the Americas. Phase 1 of the Lazos de Agua program in Latin America was a huge success and exceeded all its targets, so next year the foundation plans to build on that with local governments and partner organizations.