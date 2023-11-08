Kylie Minogue Debuts Her Las Vegas Residency at The New Voltaire

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture People Lifestyle Style & Beauty Feature Parties Events Lifestyle Feature People Feature Culture Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features Featured Celebrity Art Entertainment Music Apple News

It's all glitz and glamour for Kylie Minogue and her debut Las Vegas residency at the new Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian. See Australia's bestselling female artist of all time on select nights between Nov. 10 and May 4, 2024. Here's a peek inside Minogue's showstopping production.

ALL PHOTOS BY ERIK MELVIN

Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue kicked off her first-ever stateside residency on Friday, Nov. 3 and 4 with two sold-out shows at the brand-new Voltaire Belle de Nuit. Tucked within The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Voltaire offers fans an intimate experience with the Grammy Award winner, featuring just 1,000 seats in a space that blends a private club environment with a concert venue.

Minogue is a fitting opening act for the venue—the showstopper has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and stands as the only female artist to earn a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades in the U.K. Fresh off the release of her latest album, Tension, Minogue is entering the next phase of her career in all the glittering disco-dance glory she’s known for. The 75-minute, 19-song show takes fans through all of the hits—from “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and “Love at First Sight” on 2001’s Fever to “Vegas High” and “Padam Padam” from 2023’s Tension.

Voltaire’s moody ambiance serves as an ideal backdrop for Minogue’s glamorous costumes—from a hot pink fur coat to a glittering gold fringe gown to a sheer and patent leather black number complete with gloves. As Minogue dazzles on stage, guests are invited to sip curated cocktails—including the Vegas High featuring Kylie Minogue prosecco rosé—and indulge in caviar and Levain Bakery cookies. It’s a scene that comes courtesy of Emmy- and Tony-winning production designer Derek McLane and Voltaire founder Michael Gruber.

See Minogue live at Voltaire on select dates through May 4, 2024. For the ultimate luxury, book the Travel Experience Package. Ticketholders will enjoy a two-night stay and $200 dining credit at The Venetian; a behind-the-scenes tour and reserved table for the show at Voltaire; roundtrip transportation to and from the airport; plus take-home gifts to remember the experience by.

Up next, Voltaire will host Christina Aguilera for a seductive new residency kicking off New Year’s Eve weekend and running through March 2, 2024. It’s showtime!