Watch Kylie Minogue Model The New Jean Paul Gaultier / Jimmy Choo Collaborative Shoe Collection

What’s better than two fashion icons coming together to create a collaborative collection of runway-ready footwear? Bringing a pop cultural icon into the frame to model the shoes.

Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier unveiled their sensational new shoe collection with a campaign that features Australian music superstar Kylie Minogue. The fashionable hit-maker has a long history with both houses, having graced the stage in many Gaultier originals while walking the world in more than a few pairs of custom Jimmy Choos designed by the brand’s creative director, Sarah Choi.

“Fashion for me has always been about collaboration with like-minded creatives, and pure personal self-expression,” the “Padam Padam” singer is quoted in a press release. “Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo have both been part of my fashion journey, and I’m thrilled to work with both of them to celebrate this exceptional collection. It’s our collective histories fusing, to create something fresh and new.”

The campaign was shot by French photographer and filmmaker Valentin Herfay and depicts Minogue in a series of powerful poses that put the shoes center stage, accentuating Gaultier and Choo’s mission to highlight the inherent beauty and strength of the female form. Alongside the shows, Minogue is dressed in archival Gaultier looks, styled by her longtime friend Katie Grand.

“I am proud to say that Jimmy Choo is a name that has become part of pop culture,” Choi is quoted. “That’s true also of Jean Paul Gaultier, and of Kylie - we all speak beyond traditional confines, uniting different worlds, emblematic of female empowerment. That’s why Kylie was our first and only choice - she is truly iconic, modeling looks that unite the iconography of two houses and two cities, London and Paris.”

The collection features classic Gaultier designs with Jimmy Choo style. Pumps come in nude and ebony, or stark black and white with clear wedge heels, one of which features a tiny Big Ben inside and the other the Eifell Tower. Two backless heels with a hard yet sensual gold chain straps come in black and silver, but the shiny silver sling back heels with threaded laces steal the show. There are also over-the-knee statement boots, black cuff over-the-knee denim boots, a nude Swarovski crystallized pump and more.

‘‘Jimmy Choo is like the Gaultier of shoes—craft, meets rebellion—and Kylie is more than a musician, with a rich and deep history with both houses,” Florence Tétier, creative director of Jean Paul Gaultier, is quoted. “When I think about design references and aesthetics, both our brands celebrate the strong female form framed through pop culture, a shared ideology that really stands out. Kylie is the embodiment of that.’’

Paris, London and Australia all shine in this collaborative collection, and it’s available now to shop and peruse at jeanpaulgaultier.com and jimmychoo.com. See more images from the campaign with Minogue below.