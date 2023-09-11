Search Our Site

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Laverne Cox & More Spotted At The U.S. Open: Photo

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | September 11, 2023 | Culture Entertainment

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet

The stars came out in full force for the U.S. Open.

See Also: Celebrity Chefs Return To US Open Signature Food Event

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Laverne Cox, Molly Ringwald and Ebon Moss Bachrach were among the celebs in attedance at the men's finale on Sept. 10 with Cadillac.

Ellen Pompeo, Jared Leto, Kevin Durant, Jerry Seinfeild and others were also spotted over the weekend as guests.

In the men's final, Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev. Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in the women's final.


Tags: kylie jenner Denise Warner Apple News timothee chalamet

Photography by: David Dow