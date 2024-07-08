Feature, Food & Drink,

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Feature, Food & Drink,

On July 9, Komodo Las Vegas will debut its sushi masterclass series.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas restaurant’s inaugural course will begin at 7 p.m., and guests will learn all about the Japanese delicacy from Komodo’s acclaimed sushi chef, Yutaka Kude.

Open to just 25 guests, the masterclass is $110 per person. Each attendee will be equipped with an apron, sushi-making kit and class certificate of completion. Paired with a welcome cocktail, the evening will kick off with an introduction to the art and history of sushi making. Then, the course will dive further into learning various techniques. Along the way, you get to enjoy your very own sushi creations.

Participants are also invited to celebrate course completion by leaving their dinner to the experts. In addition to the masterclass program, you can opt for a post-course dinner in the main dining room for $65 per person. This three-course omakase tasting is complemented by cocktail pairings.

If you are unable to join the exclusive class the first time around, the Groot Hospitality experiential sushi program will also have sessions on Aug. 13 and Sept. 10, with more dates to be announced through the end of 2024. And even if you do attend the July course, the forthcoming sessions will present an entirely new experience, offering the chance to increase your sushi knowledge on all fronts. Each class will focus on a different delicacy of sushi, maki, uramaki, temaki and nigiri.

Reservations are required.

Komodo Las Vegas opened late last year following the success of its predecessors in Miami and Dallas. Matching the luxe standards of its Nevada home, the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Komodo is a spirited Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant with a vibrant menu of sushi, inventive cocktails and savory delights that leave a lasting impression.

Komodo Las Vegas is located at 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd 89109.

See also: These New Las Vegas Restaurants Are Bringing The Heat