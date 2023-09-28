It's A Mood: Your Kitchen Mood Board Is Here

By Phebe Wahl
September 28, 2023
Home & Real Estate
Does picking the perfect palette have you in a pickle? Never fear—from earthy greens and plums to cool blues and high- glam golds, your kitchen mood board is here.
Currey & Company Senjyo blue pendant, curreyandcompany.com
Sherwin-Williams Stardew, sherwin-williams.com
Artistic Tile Arabescato D’oro marble, artistictile.com
Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt SW 6204, sherwin-williams.com
Artistic Tile Adena by Lori Weitzner blue marble mosaic, artistictile.com
Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore SW 7069, sherwin-williams.com
Schumacher Gardenia wallpaper in Egg Blue, schumacher.com
Behr Polar Bear, behr.com
Artistic Tile Bronze Fantasy marble slab 3/4-inch leather stone, artistictile.com
Benjamin Moore Caponata AF-650. Shop here.
Artistic Tile Ali Budd Opia Nero WJ mosaic, artistictile.com
Artistic Tile Ming Classico marble field tile, artistictile.com
Fine & Dandy Co. Oasis mural in plum, fineanddandycompany.com
Benjamin Moore Dark Olive 2140-30. Shop here.
Mitzi Mimi chandelier. Shop here.
Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee OC-45. Shop here.
Farrow & Ball Duck Green No.W55, farrow-ball.com
Artistic Tile Botanic Green quartzite slab, artistictile.com
Behr Watery, behr.com
Farrow & Ball Dimity No.2008, farrow-ball.com
Brooke & Lou Maskrosen wallpaper in Soft Blue. Shop here.
Brooke & Lou Josette chandelier in aged brass. Shop here.
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands