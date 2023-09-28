Search Our Site

It's A Mood: Your Kitchen Mood Board Is Here

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | September 28, 2023 | Home & Real Estate

Does picking the perfect palette have you in a pickle? Never fear—from earthy greens and plums to cool blues and high- glam golds, your kitchen mood board is here. 1150070.jpg

Currey & Company Senjyo blue pendant, curreyandcompany.com

Stardew_SW_9138_(1).jpg

Sherwin-Williams Stardew, sherwin-williams.com

a-0005.jpg

Artistic Tile Arabescato D’oro marble, artistictile.com

Sea_Salt_SW_6204_(2).jpg

Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt SW 6204, sherwin-williams.com

Lori_Weitzner_Adena_Blue_SWZADEBLUM.jpg

Artistic Tile Adena by Lori Weitzner blue marble mosaic, artistictile.com

Iron_Ore_SW_7069_(2).jpg

Sherwin-Williams Iron Ore SW 7069, sherwin-williams.com

g-0004.jpg

Schumacher Gardenia wallpaper in Egg Blue, schumacher.com

Polor_Bear_Swatch.png

Behr Polar Bear, behr.com

bf.jpg

Artistic Tile Bronze Fantasy marble slab 3/4-inch leather stone, artistictile.com

Caponata_AF-650.jpg

Benjamin Moore Caponata AF-650. Shop here.

o.jpeg

Artistic Tile Ali Budd Opia Nero WJ mosaic, artistictile.com

Ming_Classico_SMCH1224_05.jpg

Artistic Tile Ming Classico marble field tile, artistictile.com

OASIS_16x9.jpg

Fine & Dandy Co. Oasis mural in plum, fineanddandycompany.com

DarkOlive_2140-30-0001.jpg

Benjamin Moore Dark Olive 2140-30. Shop here.

mm.jpg

Mitzi Mimi chandelier. Shop here.

SwissCoffee_OC-45_(1).jpg

Benjamin Moore Swiss Coffee OC-45. Shop here.

DUCK_GREEN.png

Farrow & Ball Duck Green No.W55, farrow-ball.com

Botanic_Green_extra_SLBOTGRNEXP2.jpg

Artistic Tile Botanic Green quartzite slab, artistictile.com

HDC-CT-26-WATERY-0001.png

Behr Watery, behr.com

d-0001.jpg

Farrow & Ball Dimity No.2008, farrow-ball.com

MaskrosenWallpaperinSoftBlue_1600x1600_jpg.jpg

Brooke & Lou Maskrosen wallpaper in Soft Blue. Shop here.

Brooke_Lou_JosetteChandelierinAgedBrass_1600x1600_copy.jpg

Brooke & Lou Josette chandelier in aged brass. Shop here.


