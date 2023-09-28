Search Our Site

Add Some Sparkle To Your Kitchen Or Bath With This Chic Hardware

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | September 28, 2023 | Home & Real Estate

From burnished brass to brushed gold, consider this hardware the jewelry to add some sparkle to your kitchen or bath.

Clementine_4_Bar_Pulls.jpg

Modern Matter Clementine bar pulls, modern-matter.com

Marcelle_Collection_in_Burnished_Brass_2.jpg

Modern Matter Marcelle Collection in burnished brass, modern-matter.com

Susan_Dunn0519-Edit.jpg

Susan Dunn Bejeweled Eternity Grand Quatro Signature deck mount faucet, susandunn.com

Susan_Dunn0357-Edit.jpg

Susan Dunn Eternity Grand cabinet pull in Solace Bronze, susandunn.com

Susan_Dunn0356-Edit.jpg

Susan Dunn Eternity Classic cabinet pull in Solace Natural Brass, susandunn.com

AshleyNorton-Hammered-Finish-Knob-MT3877-with-backplate-Dark-Oil-Rubbed-Polished-Chrome-Satin-Brass.jpg

Ashley Norton hammered finish knob in polished chrome and satin brass, ashleynorton.com
Cup_Cabinet_Pull_failed.jpg
Emtek Cup cabinet pull, emtek.com
Holden_Knob_BLK.jpg
Top Knobs Coddington Collection Holden knob in flat black, topknobsdecor.com


