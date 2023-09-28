Add Some Sparkle To Your Kitchen Or Bath With This Chic Hardware

By Phebe Wahl
September 28, 2023
Home & Real Estate
From burnished brass to brushed gold, consider this hardware the jewelry to add some sparkle to your kitchen or bath.
Modern Matter Clementine bar pulls, modern-matter.com
Modern Matter Marcelle Collection in burnished brass, modern-matter.com
Susan Dunn Bejeweled Eternity Grand Quatro Signature deck mount faucet, susandunn.com
Susan Dunn Eternity Classic cabinet pull in Solace Natural Brass, susandunn.com
Top Knobs Coddington Collection Holden knob in flat black, topknobsdecor.com
Photography by: Photos courtesy of brands