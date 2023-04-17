By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Events Celebrity Entertainment Music

North West Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, North West, Paris Hilton and other high-profile stars attended the Katy Perry: Play residency show at Resorts World Las Vegas on April 15. The Kardashian and Jenner bunch have an affinity for Las Vegas and frequent the city often for events and getaways.

This past weekend was all about the girls as Kim Kardashian treated her niece, Penelope Disick, and first-born child, North West Kardashian, to Perry's over-the-top pop show. The girls had the ultimate VIP experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

North West took the stage for a dance-off with the "California Gurls" singer and the audience loved every second of it. North dances and sings for her followers on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This past weekend she took her dance moves to the stage as Perry encouraged her to bust a move for her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

This was not the first time that North has stepped into the limelight at a large-scale concert or event. She has taken the mic at her father's Yeezy fashion show during Paris Fashion Week 2020 and she also sang alongside Sia at the Kardashian annual Christmas party in 2022. North West leans into fame as one of Hollywood's youngest mega socialites.

North West Kardashian singing at Paris Fashion Week 2020 during father Kanye West's Yeezy fashion show

Staying in the circulation of print and digital media as well as television attention has been an ongoing phenomenon for the Kardashian-Jenner family and there seems to be no slowing down as the next generation is pulled more and more into the mix. The dreams of many little girls came true for North West to take the stage alongside one of America's greatest pop stars with the help of her mother's friendship with Perry.

Katy Perry performing at Resort World Theatre for the Katy Perry: Play Las Vegas residency

The well-connected reality television family continues to take America by storm while Perry gives even more energy and sensational surprises through the final months of her Las Vegas residency. If you think you have seen it all just wait until you see what Perry still has up her sleeve. The remaining show can be found here and tickets purchased here.