Hometown Heroes The Killers Announce Las Vegas Residency

The Killers are headed to Las Vegas this summer for their debut residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

PHOTO BY TODD WEAVER

As The Killers toast the 20th anniversary of their beloved debut album, Hot Fuss, the band is returning to their roots in their hometown of Las Vegas. From Aug. 14 to 30, the band—made up of singer Brandon Flowers, guitarist Dave Keuning, bassist Mark Stoermer and drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr.—will perform Hot Fuss in its entirety at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during eight exclusive shows.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 27, and can be purchased here. Prepare to sing along to “Mr. Brightside,” “Somebody Told Me,” and “Smile Like You Mean It” during this limited-time engagement. See you there!