Kevin Beutler on the Importance of Time and Financial Freedom

By Karishhma Ashwin | May 17, 2021 | Sponsored Post

While COVID-19 has left most economies in a state of near collapse, it is the lack of preparedness that shocked people. Most people and businesses have no idea how to deal with the lack of demand and lack of funds which has led to a lot of problems. Kevin Beutler, a self-employed Entrepreneur from Germany, believes people need to be taught financial independence.

Beutler believes that the financial world and global economy is getting ready for an upgrade at the moment. “The time is excellent for us to learn new skills and develop them into something useful. For instance, I have always liked my freedom and my ambition was large enough not to be satisfied with a 9-5 job, so I started my own thing. I started advising people about their finances and helped them to obtain money from digitization. And this skill has taken me far,” said Beutler. Currently, he has a portfolio of 10,000 satisfied customers; in the future, he is hoping to scale this to over 250,000 customers so that he can create greater value for his brand worldwide.

Learning financial independence is no easy task. In fact, chances are that you are going to fail a few times. That is why Kevin helps out and offers his expertise. “I have taken advice from every expert I have come across to create my own unique skillset. It is due to this practice that I have been able to switch my expertise to blockchain. Now I educate people on blockchain technology. Understanding it is another gateway to financial freedom,” said Beutler.

With over 30,000 followers on Instagram and over 3,000 on YouTube, Beutler has a strong presence on social media where he is asked about financial matters all the time. His followers benefit a lot from his expertise.