Sphere Las Vegas Announces Its First Country Music Residency

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is taking his live shows to a new dimension with a spring residency at the Sphere Las Vegas.

PHOTO BY ALLISTER ANN



“I’m always looking for ways to deepen the way No Shoes Nation experiences this music,” says Kenny Chesney, who will become the first country artist to headline the Sphere Las Vegas. “Over the years, they have shown me through their own response to these songs how passionate they are about what they mean, how these songs are part of their lives. When people give you that much heart, I want to give them even more.”

Chesney will kick off his residency on May 22, with initial dates on deck through June 14.

“When we started talking about all of the possibilities playing Sphere offered, I was all in,” continues Chesney. “Just the idea of 4D technology and the impossibly dialed-in sound raises the experience for No Shoes Nation, literally immersing them in music, visuals, sound and being together. To me, this is going to be a whole new way of rocking the fans, and I can’t wait.”

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 and can be accessed here. Chesney’s full concert schedule at the Sphere is below—see you there!

Kenny Chesney Live at Sphere Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22

Saturday, May 24

Sunday, May 25

Wednesday, May 28

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Wednesday, June 4

Friday, June 6

Saturday, June 7

Wednesday, June 11

Friday, June 13

Saturday, June 14