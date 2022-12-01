Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Celebrates The Holidays With New Toffee & Tequila Chocolate Bar

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

818 Tequila has found its very own way to tap into Christmas magic.

Teaming up with Los Angeles-based chocolate purveyor Compartés Chocolatier, 818 Tequila has created an exclusive chocolate bar for the holiday season.

“We are thrilled to partner with Compartés to create this Toffee & Tequila chocolate bar this holiday season,” said Kendall Jenner, founder of 818 Tequila, “As tequila continues to grow in popularity, this collaboration showcases how perfect our delicious 818 Reposado is both for gifting and for gathering with people you love.”

Called Toffee and Tequila, the bar is made of milk chocolate, bits of toffee and flecks of sea salt, which flavors are further complemented by the infusion of 818 Tequila Reposado’s vanilla and caramel notes.

The collaboration marks Compartés first time infusing tequila in its chocolate.

"We are so excited to debut Compartés’ tequila-infused chocolate bar in collaboration with our friends at 818 Tequila,” said Jonathan Grahm, Compartés creative director and chief chocolate-maker. “Handmade using the highest quality ingredients just like our chocolates, 818 felt like the perfect natural fit to partner with on these deliciously decadent tequila-infused chocolates that’ll make for the most memorable gift this holiday season…this toffee and tequila bar is warming, festive and evokes thoughts of a magical holiday eve in each bite.”

For more than seven decades, Compartés has produced award-winning gourmet chocolate right in Los Angeles. Its selling of over 20 million chocolate bars has earned them a loyal following of historical figures and stars alike, spanning across generations to include Billie Eilish, Winston Churchill, Frank Sinatra, Oprah, Marilyn Monroe, Mindy Kaling and Elton John.

Compartés began as a small family business in 1950 and was reimagined by the founder’s son, Grahm, 15 years ago. As head chocolatier, he continues to spearhead Compartés’ intention to have its chocolates treasured, experienced, savored, and most of all, shared with loved ones.

Also furthering this mission with the new release, Toffee and Tequila is meant to be shared among friends and family alongside, of course, 818 Reposado.

Toffee and Tequila retails for $9.95 and is available now on Compatés’ website.