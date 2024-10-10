Kemo Sabe Owner Wendy Kunkle Explains How She Makes Rugged Cowboy Hats The Height Of Luxury

People, Style & Beauty,

Wendy Kunkle, owner and President of Kemo Sabe

There are few things in the world that are as quintessential as cowboys, having an immense and profound effect not just on American fashion but global culture.

Some brands have ascended to the top of the space and set the bar for what luxury cowboy fashion looks like, perhaps none more than Kemo Sabe. The Aspen-based luxury Western fashion house led by Wendy Kunkle, Kemo Sabe has expanded its footprint out of Colorado, most recently with an extended NYC pop-up. During New York Fashion Week, Kemo Sabe closed the street outside of its store and brought the rodeo—and Bella Hadid—to New York.

We sat down with Kunkle to chat about all things Kemo Sabe and learn how she became the ultimate luxury Cowgirl.

Bella Hadid riding a horse at Kemo Sabe's NYC pop-up

Kemo Sabe has become synonymous with Western luxury. How do you balance the rustic authenticity of the West with the demands of the high-end fashion world?

Kemo Sabe has always led the way in Western fashion. We were the first to distress hats, add swagger, and brand them. While we remain true to the traditional values of the West, we have pioneered and reimagined a fresh, slightly modernized version of the West to suit our vast variety of customer preferences while still staying true to our brand. Because we make our hats in-house, we can create for designers and runway shows. We also make our own boots, belts, and buckles—all customizable. We focus on classic, timeless styles that resonate with both authenticity and luxury.

Tell us about the origins of Kemo Sabe. What inspired you to launch a brand that marries traditional Western craftsmanship with modern luxury?

Kemo Sabe was founded in 1990 by Tom and Nancy Yoder, and it has evolved ever since. It took a new turn when my brother Bobby Kunkle, my friend Andrew Wilson, and I bought the company in 2020. I’ve worked at Kemo Sabe for over 20 years and knew its potential. I needed the freedom to bring my ideas to life and take it to the next level. Listening to our customers and being able to pivot quickly, without fear, has been key to our success.

The name Kemo Sabe is evocative of the American West. What does it represent to you personally, and how does it reflect your brand’s philosophy?

Kemo Sabe is often thought to mean “Trusted Scout” or “Faithful Friend.” Our philosophy is to make every customer feel important. This is our company motto. When someone walks into our store, they should feel like they’re entering our home. Many of our customers have been with us for over 30 years—they’re more like friends and family. That same connection extends to our vendors as well.

Kemo Sabe’s aesthetic has garnered a dedicated following, especially for your custom hats and boots. What’s your approach to craftsmanship, and why is that so central to your brand?

Relying on vendors can be tricky—they might not deliver the product you envision or meet your timeline. So, early on, we decided to take control of our destiny. We learned how to make hats and boots ourselves, and we make them well, right here in the United States. Our production facilities are important to us—we have two: a hat and buckle factory in Gainesville, Texas, and a boot factory in El Paso. These factories allow us to produce for our six stores, the Road House traveling show, and our website.

You’ve expanded from Aspen to other locations, including a recent pop-up in NYC. How does each store reflect the spirit of the region, and how do you ensure the brand stays true to its roots while growing?

We stay true to who we are, no matter where we go. We run our business the old-fashioned way—open and honest. We bring the spirit of the old West, along with our sense of fun, to every store we open. We’re loud, proud and a blast to be around. That will never change.

Hats have become one of Kemo Sabe’s most iconic products. What is it about the hat-making process that resonates with your customers, and what do you believe it symbolizes?

We were the first to let customers design their dream hat. From color and style to brim shape and size, hat bands, accessories, feathers, and even brands, it’s all up to them. The experience is about making sure the customer feels important. There’s no ego—it’s their hat, and we want them to love it and wear it often.

You’ve seen many luxury brands lean into Western aesthetics in recent years. How do you feel about the growing popularity of this trend, and what sets Kemo Sabe apart in this space?

We’ve never viewed Western as a trend—it’s a way of life. People are just now realizing that putting on a hat or boots gives you what we call “swagger.” It makes you feel confident, tough. Walk down any street—even in NYC—in a hat and boots, and people will take notice. They’ll want to know who you are.



Recently, Kemo Sabe had a big fashion week presence in NYC with Adan Banuelos. Can you tell us more about how that came to be?

Adan Banuelos, a renowned horse trainer and longtime Kemo Sabe customer, has been a loyal supporter of our brand for years. He’s someone who truly embodies the spirit of the West, and when he mentioned that his new film would be premiering during fashion week in NYC, it felt like the perfect opportunity to team up.

Our pop-up shop was already set up in the Meatpacking District, so the timing and location aligned perfectly for something bigger. We joined forces with Teton Ridge to create an unforgettable experience that brought the essence of Western culture right into the heart of New York City.

Together, we shut down the streets for an epic Western-style celebration that showcased not just the premiere but the swagger and excitement of the Kemo Sabe lifestyle. It was a bold mix of fashion, film, and the grit of the cowboy spirit—all under the backdrop of one of the world’s biggest fashion weeks. It was more than just a collaboration—it was a way to bridge the worlds of high fashion and authentic Western culture, making a statement about how the two can coexist in a modern, exciting way.

Sustainability and heritage are big themes in fashion right now. How do you integrate sustainability into your brand while still honoring traditional methods?

Our products are crafted by hand, one piece at a time, by highly skilled artisans who take pride in their work. This ensures each item is not only unique but built to last a lifetime. We focus on creating heirloom-quality goods—whether it’s a hat, a pair of boots, or a belt—that can be passed down through generations. It’s the opposite of fast fashion, which prioritizes mass production and short-lived trends.

Each product is made with intention and care, reflecting the heritage of traditional Western craftsmanship while adapting to modern sustainability practices. Our goal is for every customer to own something that endures—both in style and durability.



There’s a timeless quality to your designs, yet they remain relevant season after season. How do you ensure your products retain that balance of timelessness and modernity?

Since we make a lot of our products in-house, we’re able to adapt quickly to changing trends. We also work closely with our vendors, bringing them along as we shift in new directions. Plus, we’re constantly traveling, looking for fresh ideas and inspiration.

Looking ahead, what’s next for Kemo Sabe? Are there any exciting new projects or collaborations on the horizon that you can share with us?

There’s always something wild happening at Kemo Sabe. We’re looking to open more stores, though the locations aren’t set yet. This winter, we’re also launching our own line of jewelry. So, get ready—this ride is just getting started!

This interview has been edited for length and clarity. Visit kemosabe.com to shop the looks and learn more.

