December Cover Star Kelsey Asbille Is Mastering Quiet Power in TV and Film with Spellbinding Performances

People, People Feature,

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | People, People Feature,



Fleur du Mal bodysuit; Jimmy Choo shoes; Van Cleef & Arpels rings; Lady Grey ear cuffs.

In the sprawling landscapes of TV and film, Kelsey Asbille has carved out a niche for herself with spellbinding performances that explore the intricate tapestry of quiet power and its multifaceted complexities.

“Making the show is such an intimate process, so it’s very special to share that enthusiasm with our audience in such a big way.”–KELSEY ASBILLE





Balenciaga coat; Tiffany & Co. bracelets, earrings and rings; Lionheart dome cocktail ring.

“What remains a constant is her ceaseless efforts to grow, and she would not be who she is without the challenges she’s had to face,” says actress Kelsey Asbille of her character, Monica Dutton, on the acclaimed series Yellowstone. The sentiment rings true as a through line in the characters Asbille portrays, all of whom embody a quiet yet unwavering power. Asbille’s captivatingly nuanced performances consistently resonate with audiences.



Christian Dior jeans; BVLGARI earrings; Tiffany & Co. bracelets; Van Cleef & Arpels rings

Asbille finds the immense success of Yellowstone both exhilarating and grounding. “It’s mind-boggling,” she admits. “Making the show is such an intimate process, so it’s very special to share that enthusiasm with our audience in such a big way.” She cherishes the communal aspect of the series. “My favorite aspect is that it seems to be a show you wait to watch together,” she says.





Chanel top, rings, earrings and necklace

“This season is big,” Asbille reveals about the latest chapter of Yellowstone. “It sets out to accomplish what we’ve been exploring since season 1, about the true meaning of the Dutton legacy, and Monica is an important part of that.” Her character has become a cornerstone of the series, embodying resilience and change amid the turbulent world of the Dutton family.





Fleur du Mal bodysuit; Jimmy Choo shoes; Van Cleef & Arpels rings; Lady Grey ear cuffs.

The complexity of Monica Dutton offers Asbille rich terrain to explore. “With each season, there’s always an opportunity to discover new aspects of her character,” Asbille explains. This character evolution is a testament to her ability to convey profound strength through a spectrum of quiet, contemplative moments and intense conflicts.





Balenciaga coat; Tiffany & Co. rings; Lionheart dome ring.

Beyond the screen, Asbille’s relationships with her co-stars have deepened, enhancing the authenticity of their on-screen dynamics. “Some of our cast and crew have been together for eight years, so going back to Yellowstone means coming home,” she says. “Luke Grimes and I really grew up a lot on this show. We’ve gone through some big life milestones together, and I’m grateful to him for what has been an incredibly meaningful working relationship and friendship.”

To prepare for and decompress from the demanding shoots typical of Yellowstone, Asbille leans on her family for support. “My mom and I road-tripped from Brooklyn to Montana with my pup ahead of season 5A,” she shares, explaining how the support helped her transition between the emotional extremes required by her role. “That was such a tragic time for Monica, so it was a relief to come home to my mom and just watch movies together,” she says.

In her film career, Asbille continues to explore themes of resilience and introspection, as seen in her latest project, Don’t Move, which debuted at No. 1 globally on Netflix. “I play Iris, a woman who is haunted by the death of her child, an unspeakable loss she blames herself for,” she explains. “The movie is a conversation with herself about the will to live,” Asbille describes, highlighting the role’s psychological depth and challenge to portray internal struggles physically. “That’s what makes the genre perfect for this kind of exploration. We are able to show her existential paralysis physically rather than just metaphorically.”

The distinct yet familiar experience of working on Don’t Move, compared to Yellowstone, underscores Asbille’s versatility and commitment to her craft. “Each story is so defined by its landscape,” she notes. Both projects also demand a quiet yet commanding presence from Asbille, whether she is part of a massive ensemble cast or a focused indie film. “I really had to learn Louis Vuitton to trust myself when [I’m] taking up so much of the screen,” she says of the indie film. “Fortunately, I had a great acting partner in Finn Wittrock, and his performance really helped me stay grounded and not overthink too much.”





Chanel top, rings, earrings and necklace

Fashion also plays a significant role in Asbille’s approach to her characters, using wardrobe as a transformative tool to enhance her portrayal of strength and vulnerability. “Fashion carries an emotional element, and I think that’s incredibly helpful for developing a character,” she says. “I played a 1950s outlaw in Fargo, and I found it gave me a really different physicality as soon as I put the wardrobe on.” She cites fashion icons like Mick Jagger as an influence. “Mick Jagger was a big deal in my house growing up. The Rolling Stones was the only CD option in my mom’s car for years. Good thing they made a few albums,” she shares. “But what makes Mick a style icon is his attitude. He never lets the clothes wear him.”

“FASHION CARRIES AN EMOTIONAL ELEMENT, AND I THINK THAT’S INCREDIBLY HELPFUL FOR DEVELOPING A CHARACTER.”





LOEWE coat; Araks bra and panties; Ritique earrings; Cartier rings; Jimmy Choo shoes.

It is clear that Asbille also presents the same authoritative aura—whether in a fashion shoot or on the big screen. Her career is marked by a consistent thread of portraying characters with a quiet, unyielding power. Through her thoughtful engagement with each role, she invites viewers to explore the emotional landscapes of her characters, crafting performances that are both powerful and deeply human.

As for the fate of her Yellowstone character? “Taylor told me her fate long before the scripts came out, but to see it through has been very cathartic,” she says. “There’s definitely a standout scene for this season, but I don’t know how to tell you about it without giving anything away,” she says. “We’re up to our ears in secrets!”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY LARA JADE

Hair by Blake Erik at Forward Artists

Makeup by Soo Park at The Wall Group

PHOTO ASSISTANTS: HUNTER MORAN AND STEVEN TURNER

DIGITAL TECH: SARAH GARDNER

STYLED BY REBECCA DENNETT