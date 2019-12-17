By Karishhma Ashwin | April 26, 2021 | Sponsored Post

Plastic surgeons come in several varieties, but the ones people can trust tend to be the most genuine. Dr. Jonathan Kaplan is a renowned cosmetic surgeon who has been invited to speak at several different professional organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. Yet he's the most down-to-earth plastic surgeon one can encounter, and it's because of this genuine interaction that he's become the darling of his followers on Instagram. He doesn't show off how much he's contributed to his field, but his additions are noteworthy and significant. But who is the Real Dr. Bae?

Growing Up As a Surgeon's Son

It's no surprise that the good doctor grew up as the son of a surgeon. Most children follow in the footsteps of their parents, and Dr. Kaplan did the same. He worked at a few significant institutions before moving to San Francisco to take over a practice there in 2013. A rude awakening waited for him as he came to observe how many plastic surgeons existed in the city at the time. To make a name for himself, he'd have to be innovative. Luckily, he knew how useful SEO and social media could be for a small business. Kelly Shelton of Forbes supports his point of view, stating how vital SEO is for a small business to get noticed. Social media, in particular, has been useful in creating genuine connections with his clients.



BuildMyBod Health and Expansion Into Support Services

Once Dr. Kaplan had established himself as one of the premier plastic surgeons in the city, he realized that the practice was growing faster than he had expected. Before too long, his obligations to clients were cutting into his time for operations and slowed down his procedures significantly. How could he avoid this while still delivering superior value to his customers? The answer was automation. IBM mentions that businesses can improve their efficiency through robotic automation. But how does a plastic surgery practice use automation? Dr. Kaplan answered this by developing BuildMyBod Health.

This suite of tools was meant to offer plastic surgeons a simple yet effective way to automate their workflows. Instead of queuing up for a receptionist to provide patients with an in-person quote, they could talk to an AI-powered chatbot that would then extract the relevant details and send a quote over. It would also automatically inform the doctor of the procedures requested. Clients got the benefit of transparent pricing, leading to a better relationship between them and the doctor. Doctors were able to use their time more efficiently, allowing them to perform more procedures.

A Unique Doctor in the Plastic Surgery World

Entrepreneurs like Dr. Kaplan come around once in a lifetime. On the one hand, he sees the industry's needs and responds by offering advice to other plastic surgeons so they can increase their visibility and improve relationships with clients. On the other hand, he gives customers transparency in their quotes and procedures to feel more at ease when dealing with their doctors. His contribution to the field of plastic surgery can't be understated.