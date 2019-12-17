By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 19, 2021 |

The kayak was brought into existence by indigenous people of the arctic regions many years ago. Today, kayaks are aiding modern-day fishers in the pursuit of the perfect catch. Colby Blackwell has a passion for kayak fishing, and he is notable for being the first person to catch a Marlin, Sailfish, and Swordfish from a kayak--also commonly known as the billfish grand slam in the sport fishing community. Here Blackwell shares his top three destinations for kayak fishing.

Wando River

Blackwell shares that this river, which is located north of Charleston, South Carolina, offers a plentiful bounty of redfish and speckled trout. He advises using live bait or shrimp to attract them. Blackwell says that Wando River is ideal for the kayak fisher, as the fish will be feeding in up current ambush spots, and your kayak will make it easier to maneuver these spots, which vary from oyster beds to grassy points.

Susquehanna River

Blackwell recommends the sprawling Susquehanna River as another prime fishing spot for you and your kayak. The Susquehanna River flows primarily through Pennsylvania, but its reach also extends through southern portions of New York and northern Maryland. Blackwell says that the Susquehanna River is ideal for the kayak fisher as its shallow portions of water and jutting rocks make it difficult for a large motorized craft to maneuver. The kayak fisher can explore and fish in areas that other fishing crafts can’t. Blackwell shares that the river offers plentiful amounts of smallmouth bass, as well varieties of panfish like walleye and catfish.

Sunset Bay State Park

Blackwell shares that Sunset Bay State Park located on the Oregon coast, is the perfect destination for those hoping for a beach shore launch. Blackwell advises using a saltwater kayak for your fishing exploits here and says that it is a wonderful location to snag lingcod, cabezon, and halibut, though you will need to venture into deep water to find them. Blackwell says that Sunset Bay State Park is a place worth putting at the top of your kayak fishing bucket list as it offers layers of transitional water and is only a short distance from the open ocean, making it a diverse fishing spot.

There are many well-traveled and hidden spots alike across the U.S.A. that offer the kayak fisher a varied bounty, and Colby Blackwell says that all of them are worth exploring. Maybe one day he will get to fish them all!

