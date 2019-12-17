At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

I AGREE
    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event
Read More

December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon
Read More

November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019

People

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

Fewocious' New Frontier: How Teen Artist Is Leading an NFT Renaissance
Read More

March 17, 2021

Golf Pro Dustin Johnson On Family, Focus And The Future
Read More

February 26, 2021

Double Vision: Coco & Breezy on Fashion, Music and Real Estate

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

March 17, 2021

19 of the Best Italian Restaurants Across America
Read More

March 17, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Chef John's Corned Beef and Cabbage Shepherd's Pie
Read More

March 16, 2021

The 17 Best Italian Restaurants in Vegas

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

March 18, 2021

NFTs Enter Real Estate with Digital 'Mars House' Sold for $500,000
Read More

February 28, 2021

Lisa Song Sutton Brings the Iconic Christie's Brand to Las Vegas
Read More

February 12, 2021

Real Estate Mogul Brothers Tal and Oren Alexander's Take On The Market Right Now

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

March 19, 2021

9 Fashion Apps to Make 2021 Your Most Stylish Year Yet
Read More

March 18, 2021

The 10 Best Fashion Documentaries to Watch in 2021
Read More

March 18, 2021

Shape Shifter: Fendi's New Bag Is A Star
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Top 3 Destinations for Kayak Fishing as per Colby Blackwell

By Karishhma Ashwin Mago | March 19, 2021 |

The kayak was brought into existence by indigenous people of the arctic regions many years ago. Today, kayaks are aiding modern-day fishers in the pursuit of the perfect catch. Colby Blackwell has a passion for kayak fishing, and he is notable for being the first person to catch a Marlin, Sailfish, and Swordfish from a kayak--also commonly known as the billfish grand slam in the sport fishing community. Here Blackwell shares his top three destinations for kayak fishing.

Image_5.JPG

Wando River
Blackwell shares that this river, which is located north of Charleston, South Carolina, offers a plentiful bounty of redfish and speckled trout. He advises using live bait or shrimp to attract them. Blackwell says that Wando River is ideal for the kayak fisher, as the fish will be feeding in up current ambush spots, and your kayak will make it easier to maneuver these spots, which vary from oyster beds to grassy points.

Susquehanna River
Blackwell recommends the sprawling Susquehanna River as another prime fishing spot for you and your kayak. The Susquehanna River flows primarily through Pennsylvania, but its reach also extends through southern portions of New York and northern Maryland. Blackwell says that the Susquehanna River is ideal for the kayak fisher as its shallow portions of water and jutting rocks make it difficult for a large motorized craft to maneuver. The kayak fisher can explore and fish in areas that other fishing crafts can’t. Blackwell shares that the river offers plentiful amounts of smallmouth bass, as well varieties of panfish like walleye and catfish.

Sunset Bay State Park
Blackwell shares that Sunset Bay State Park located on the Oregon coast, is the perfect destination for those hoping for a beach shore launch. Blackwell advises using a saltwater kayak for your fishing exploits here and says that it is a wonderful location to snag lingcod, cabezon, and halibut, though you will need to venture into deep water to find them. Blackwell says that Sunset Bay State Park is a place worth putting at the top of your kayak fishing bucket list as it offers layers of transitional water and is only a short distance from the open ocean, making it a diverse fishing spot.

There are many well-traveled and hidden spots alike across the U.S.A. that offer the kayak fisher a varied bounty, and Colby Blackwell says that all of them are worth exploring. Maybe one day he will get to fish them all!

Follow his adventures here:

Tags:

Photography by: Photo courtesy of Colby Blackwell

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

Click here to read  
the Digital Edition

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: