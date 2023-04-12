By: Danica Serena Stockton and Sophie Robinson By: Danica Serena Stockton and Sophie Robinson | | Culture Magazine People Feature Events Celebrity Entertainment Music

Katy Perry, during her residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY” at Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas

Katy Perry closes out her Resorts World Las Vegas residency with 10 final performances from her run of Katy Perry: PLAY next fall. The pop superstar was awarded “Best Strip Headliner” in 2022 by Best of Las Vegas and was nominated for “Best Residency” in 2023 by the iHeartRadio Music Awards. An unforgettable show with high production value, killer sound quality and elaborate stage designs merits the performer’s success.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the final 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger-than-life spectacle through my last date on November 4,” states Perry. PLAY has garnered hundreds of thousands of eager fans from across the globe over the two years that Perry has brought audiences her spectacular performances.

Perry has built a musical career as one of the most famous pop stars by translating her extravagant style and quirky imagination into iconic, award-winning tunes accumulating over 65 billion streams and more than 138 million in sales. Her recent business endeavors as co-founder of De Soi nonalcoholic sparkling drinks with added natural adaptogens have diversified Perry’s talents as she navigates through entrepreneurial spaces. She also lends a hand in several health-focused food companies, including Bragg and Impossible Foods.

Live music entertainment company AEG Presents, in partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, has brought a variety of thrilling acts to the expansive Resorts World Theater stage in addition to Perry’s vibrant residency. The current lineup of performers includes Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Zedd and Jack Harlow, among many others.

The premier entertainment venue seats up to 5,000 and offers an immersive audience experience within the grand, multilevel Resorts World Theater. Luxurious amenities, opulent accommodations, sophisticated dining experiences and numerous day and night experiences make Resorts World Las Vegas a place to stay, play and entertain.

In honor of Katy Perry’s long and triumphantly successful residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, fans join the fun for the conclusion of her electrifying performances. Tickets to Perry’s remaining shows go on sale on April 14, with a select amount of VIP packages available.