Katy Perry Is Not A Dark Horse In New Shots For Her Collection

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Katy Perry is letting it shine.

Perry posed for a new campaign, shot by Greg Swales in Los Angeles, to promote Katy Perry Collections Fall/Winter 2023.

The collection "explores time travel from the go-go '60s to '70s western and '80s punk to the club scene of the '90s and '00s and beyond into the hyper-future," according to the brand.

"For this line, I was thinking ‘pixie disco space cowgirl’ with the staple characteristics of the Katy Perry Collections brand, which is bold prints, fun textures, and always a conversation starter,” Perry said.

