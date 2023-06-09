'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Pairs With Chambord For Pride Month Drinks

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Food & Drink People

Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is serving up some delicious drinks!

The Chambord-ambassador has a few quick, easy-to-make-at home recipes in honor of Pride—the "Mwah-Tini," the "Karamo-Tini" and the "Berry Proud Margarita."

See the recipes below!

Mwah-Tini

Recipe:

1/2 part Chambord

3/4 part Finlandia vodka

1 part passionfruit juice

1/4 part lime juice

1/4 part sugar syrup

Instructions:

Shake and strain into a martini glass, top with Prosecco!

Karamo-Tini

Recipe:

.75 oz Chambord

1.5 oz Herradura Reposado

.75 oz pineapple juice

4 drops hazelnut

Instructions:

Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Berry Proud Margarita

Recipe:

1.5 oz El Jimador

.5 oz Chambord

.5 oz strawberry puree

1 oz lime juice

Instructions:

Shake with ice, serve in a rocks glass and garnish with a dehyrdated lime and spicy rim.