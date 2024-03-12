How Clean Girl TikTok Queen Kaeli Mae Tackles Spring Cleaning

People, Lifestyle,

Over the last three years, Washington-based content creator Kaeli Mae has amassed a 14-million-strong TikTok following for her aesthetically pleasing videos that tackle all things fashion, beauty, home essentials, cleaning and organization. Read on for how she gets it done, her tips for spring cleaning and more.

You recently got engaged. Has wedding planning begun?

Not quite, no. We’re just living in the moment right now.

We're definitely ready, but it's hard with timing because the weather here is not good. So summer is ideal, but that's really soon, so we're trying to figure out if we need to wait longer or maybe if we’ll have a destination wedding. So we're still trying to figure all those details out and then start planning.

Before being a full-time content creator, you worked at Starbucks. Did that job prepare you in any way for what you do now?

There was definitely a routine that was established, especially when I became an opener. I had to prioritize my personal schedule like getting to bed early, waking up on time and, of course, just doing everything correctly. And I guess relationships with others was a huge part, too, working in customer service and retail.

What does your content planning process look like?

I feel like that's a hard question because it is always changing. With trends as well, I always love to participate in trends and put my own twist on it, so there is a lot of time where I'll be online and seeing what is trending and then I'm planning for what I want to. But then, as time goes on, I'm also expanding my content. I'm starting to do a lot more vlog-type videos, and there's not too much planning with that. I’m just sharing more of my life with my audience.

You just mentioned new trends. Do you see yourself incorporating the return of indie sleaze and 2014 Tumblr aesthetics or will you remain super committed to the clean girl aesthetic?

Definitely the clean girl aesthetic. Even back when I started four years ago, it was referred to as like “That Gir” and they still refer to it as that, but I feel like the trend of “That Girl” or “Clean Girl” is always there. I think it will always be there. It just maybe has different names at some points, but it all revolves around the same aesthetic.

Your nails are a significant part of your content. What is your upkeep routine like?

I have a specific friend and nail tech for when I get my nails done every two weeks like normal. If I have a nail break or a nail chip, I feel like I have to go instantly to get my nails fixed because I don't want a broken nail in a video. My hands are a huge part of my videos.

I do acrylic. I'm always in my neutrals, so baby pink, French tips. That's pretty much all I do.

Do you still find joy and relaxation through cleaning and organizing even though it's now part of your job?

For sure. I've spoken on this before: I myself have lost stress anxiety. And it's interesting, people say [my videos] soothe their anxiety and make them calm. But filming it, that's what's calming for me because I'm focusing on something and so it is like my anxiety reliever and just therapeutic for myself to create these videos. And then it's rewarding to be able to post that and then give that same feeling to my audience as well.

I've always been organized and clean, and I've always used it as something that helps me relax. Growing up, I rearranged my room all the time. I would always reorganize my nightstand drawers. I remember when that one Netflix show came out with that lady who would fold her shirts a certain way for the dresser drawers. I was like so excited to try it.

You have been open with your followers about any cosmetic procedures you've gotten done. Was that something you ever considered as keeping private?

If someone notices something different or…especially young girls maybe be like, “Oh, she's just naturally like that” or “Why don't I look like that,” that's my reasoning why I share it. But I also know people that don't want to be so public about their own reasons. And that's also totally understandable. There is a huge new stigma on it that you’re fake or you shouldn't change yourself, you're perfect the way you are. But in my mind, if something's going to make you feel more confident, everybody should just be accepting of that. There's no harm in making yourself feel better.

Winter is officially coming to an end. Do you do a big spring cleaning or do you do so much regular upkeep that you don't have to do one big overhaul?

No, I still do. And every year I do like a little spring cleaning series of things that you don't do all the time normally. A huge thing for spring cleaning for me is reorganizing my closet. Because now that the super cold weather is gone, I’m putting away my big puffers, my coats, getting everything interchanged out of my closet—that always takes a while.

Spring cleaning and reorganizing can be such a big undertaking. What is your advice for getting started?

It's honestly hard for most people to focus and get stuff done when it's just a mess. So I always will tell people like, “Once you do it, you'll feel great.” And watching other people clean is also motivating for others. So maybe watching the CleanTok hashtag on TikTok, just watching what other people are doing—I think that's really motivating for others as well to get their own cleaning done.

When you finish one of your weekend resets or any of the bigger spring cleanings, how do you feel?

I just feel very productive when I get all of it done, and that's rewarding.

I feel at peace and tranquility because it always doesn't last too long. I have three large dogs. I could spend all that time fluffing up my couch, vacuuming it and folding all the blankets and then that one moment, it's just so nice. And then they’ll step on it or knock the cushions down. It's like OK, here we go again.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

