K-Swiss And McLaren Debut New Sneaker Collaboration

K-Swiss is off to the races.

The shoewear company has revealed its collboration with McLaren, the British-automative giant, ahead of F1 in Miami.

"There is an unspoken strength in being able to stand the test of time. Partnering with McLaren was a decision that felt right from both ends. Our experience and expertise in our respective fields allowed us to come together to expand our reach and establish a new milestone in the storied histories of both brands," Rob Langstaff, international brand president of K-Swiss, said.

"We are excited to announce our collaboration with K-Swiss, a brand with so much history. K-Swiss understand our team's need for high-quality, adaptable and comfortable footwear, alongside our passion for pushing boundaries and innovating in all areas," McLaren Racing's director of licensing and digital products Lindsey Eckhouse said.

The collection, which will include three separate drops throughout the year, will be availble in both men's and women's sizes and can be purchased on KSwiss.com and McLaren.com or in person for a limited time at Addict in Miami.