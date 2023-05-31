Here's How To Spend Your June in Las Vegas

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature

From concerts to charity events, here's what's happening this June in Las Vegas.

6/2-3

David Blaine

Magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine continues his jaw-dropping residency this June. With Blaine’s magic in the air, expect tricks and stunts from the master who holds numerous world records for his feats of endurance and strength. 9PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com



6/2-3: Seal

Grammy Award-winning icon Seal celebrates his triumphant 30th Anniversary Tour with two performances in Las Vegas. Sing along with the R&B legend as he shares hits from the last three decades, including “Kiss From A Rose” and “Future Love Paradise.” 8PM, The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

6/3-10: James Taylor and His All-Star Band

James Taylor and His All-Star Band will host a handful of performances this June at The Chelsea. With a catalog that spans 50 years, this limited engagement will take fans through Taylor’s Grammy Awardwinning hits. 8PM, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

6/5-16: Las Vegas Restaurant Week

Enjoy a great meal for an excellent cause during Three Square Food Bank’s Las Vegas Restaurant Week. This 12-day event allows locals to indulge in prix fixe menus from morning to night at dozens of local hot spots, all in a mission to end food insecurity in the valley. Multiple locations, restaurantweeklv.org; threesquare.org

6/6-11: Tina! The Tina Turner Musical

Discover how 12-time Grammy Award winner Tina Turner rose to fame and claimed her throne as the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll during this biographical musical by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and director Phyllida Lloyd. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

6/9-10: Nate Bargatze

Laughter is in the air at Encore Theater, where the hysterical Nate Bargatze will showcase his signature wit during these added performances on his Be Funny Tour. 7:30PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



6/9-10: Rob Lowe

Actor, filmmaker and podcast host Rob Lowe will deliver intimacy and high energy during two Sin City shows, where he’ll discuss everything from parenting to starring in NBC’s Parks and Recreation. 8:30PM, The Summit Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com

6/14: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Fourteen years after they took home six Grammys for their album Raising Sand, rock legend Robert Plant and country superstar Alison Krauss have teamed up once again to share beloved tunes during this stop on their Raising The Roof Tour. 7PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

6/14: Help of Southern Nevada’s Golfer’s Round Up

It’s tee time! Help of Southern Nevada is hitting the links with its 29th annual Golfer’s Roundup at Cascata Golf Club. The organization’s one-day event includes lunch and an awards ceremony celebrating stellar swings and its unwavering dedication to helping communities in Southern Nevada. 8AM, Cascata Golf Club, Boulder City, helpsonv.org

6/16: Russell Peters

Sit back, relax and let comedic legend—and part-time Las Vegas resident—Russell Peters make you laugh with this sensational stop on his Act Your Age World Tour. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com



6/16-29: Usher

There’s always “Love in This Club” with Grammy-winning performer Usher. With a state-of-the-art Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, Usher will sing some of his top hits during these Sin City-exclusive performances. 9PM, Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm. mgmresorts.com

6/16-7/1: Keith Urban

Country music superstar and four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban continues his Las Vegas residency, where fans will enjoy live performances of hits like 2022’s “Brown Eyes Baby.” 8PM, Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, caesars.com

6/17: Brian McKnight

Grammy nominee Brian McKnight will set the mood for an evening of romance as he shares an intimate performance highlighted by hit records “Back at One” and “One Last Cry.” 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

6/17: Kelsea Ballerini

Fresh off the release of her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat visual album, country darling Kelsea Ballerini brings her HEARTFIRST tour to Sin City for one night of upbeat hits and heartfelt ballads. 8PM, The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, virginhotelslv.com

6/17: Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Celebrate summer’s arrival with Elvis Costello & The Imposters as they’re joined by Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, plus special guest Charlie Sexton, during this performance on their We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday Tour. 7:30PM, Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

6/21-12/16: Carrie Underwood

Three-time ACM Entertainer of the Year and eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Carrie Underwood is dazzling audiences with REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency. Expect to hear Underwood’s greatest hits—from 2005’s “Before He Cheats” to 2023’s “Out of That Truck”—during these electric performances. 8PM, Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

6/23-24: David Foster with Katharine McPhee

Sixteen-time Grammy Award winning maestro David Foster— the mastermind behind Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me” and Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing”—will be joined by his wife, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee, for two nights of songs and stories. 8PM, Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

6/30: John Crist: The Emotional Support Tour

Hot off the heels of his second YouTube special, What Are We Doing Here, rising comic star John Crist will head to The Smith Center to entertain audiences during this stop on his Emotional Support Tour. 7:30PM, Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

6/30-7/1: David Spade and Nikki Glaser

Comic favorites David Spade and Nikki Glaser are joining forces on select weekends through Nov. 18. The dynamic show teams the Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live alum with the hit podcast host for shows that can only be found in Las Vegas. 8:30PM, The Venetian Theater at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, venetianlasvegas.com