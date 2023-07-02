What To Eat, Sip, Discover and See This July and August in Las Vegas

Allison Mitchell Allison Mitchell | | Culture

Here’s your guide to what’s new this summer in Las Vegas.



The new Café Lola at The Forum Shops

EAT Following the success of their three Las Vegas cafes, founders Lin Jerome and Alex Lourdes have debuted the first Café Lola on the Strip at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. The European-inspired eatery is in full bloom with floral walls, twinkling chandeliers and all the fresh pastries, breakfast fare and photoworthy beverages the brand is known for. Stop by for afternoon tea, a to-go cup of frosé and a made-from-scratch croissant. Ooh-la-la! ilovecafelola.com; theforumshops.com



Kelly Clarkson kicks off her new show July 28.

SIP Genting Palace Lounge at Resorts World Las Vegas has been transformed into a tropical oasis flowing with island-inspired sips and shareable punch bowls. Enter Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge, a cocktail lover’s paradise, where gilded monkey statues and verdant lighting set the mood for your evening getaway. Round up your party pals and enjoy a Jungle Bird cocktail, or snap a photo with a rum-, vodka- or tequila-spiked punch bowl until the last call at 2AM. Bottoms up, islanders. rwlasvegas.com



The artful hokkaido scallop dish at Min’s Test Kitchen

DISCOVER Mizumi executive chef Min Kim is taking his talents to Jardin at Wynn Las Vegas for a summertime pop-up dubbed Min’s Test Kitchen. Open through late September 2023 (while Mizumi undergoes a renovation), the culinary concept invites diners to discover the Michelin-recognized chef’s innovative Asian dishes inspired by his world travels. Expect a chef-led omakase, a la carte dishes and bespoke cocktails by Wynn’s master mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. minstestkitchen.com



A look inside Golden Monkey Tiki Lounge

SEE When she’s not hosting her Emmy Award-winning talk show, singer Kelly Clarkson will be wowing audiences with her impressive vocal range during her new Vegas-exclusive show at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood. Join the Grammy Award winner for Chemistry… An Intimate Night with Kelly Clarkson on select dates between July 28 and Aug. 19, where she’ll take the crowd through two decades of smash hits, including new tunes from her tenth album Chemistry. ticketmaster.com/kellyvegas