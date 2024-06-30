Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Entertainment, List - Entertainment, Music, News and Features, Guides, Play, Ladies Night Out,

By Hannah George By Hannah George | | Culture, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, Events, The Latest, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Culture Feature, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Art, Entertainment, List - Entertainment, Music, News and Features, Guides, Play, Ladies Night Out,

Star-studded acts are commanding stages across Las Vegas this summer. Here's what's on our calendar this July and August.



New Edition continues its Wynn Las Vegas residency at Encore Theater on select nights from July 3 to 13. PHOTO BY DENISE TRUSCELLO

7/3

BLINK-182

Celebrating 24 years of success, San Diego-bred rock band Blink-182 is heading out on its One More Time Tour with special guests Pierce the Veil and Hot Milk. 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

7/3-13

NEW EDITION

Acclaimed R&B group New Edition is back with more showstopping performances, continuing their sold-out residency debut at Wynn Las Vegas. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

7/5-6

THEO VON

Comedic podcaster Theo Von is sure to bring the laughs this summer on his Return of the Rat Tour. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

7/5-20

DJ CASSIDY

DJ Cassidy heads to Vegas with a team of musical icons, including Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more, where they’ll “pass the mic” for a night of unforgettable songs. 8 p.m., Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com/planet-hollywood

7/12-14

KEVIN HART

As the highest-grossing comedian in 2023, Kevin Hart’s new Acting My Age show is an absolute must-see performance from the Emmy- and Grammy-nominated talent. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com



Missy Elliott will be joined by Ciara, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland on stage at T-Mobile Arena on July 13. PHOTO BY DEREK BLANKS WITH CROWDMGMT

7/13

MISSY ELLIOTT WITH CIARA AND BUSTA RHYMES

On her first-ever headlining tour, Missy Elliott is going out of this world with Ciara, Busta Rhymes and special guest Timbaland. 7 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com



Pro sports stars, like Jack Eichel from the Vegas Golden Knights, will round the bases at the Battle for Vegas at the Las Vegas Ballpark on July 13. PHOTO COURTESY OF BATTLE FOR VEGAS

7/13

BATTLE FOR VEGAS 2024

Batter up for the fifth annual Battle for Vegas charity softball game, giving back one pitch at a time. 6 p.m., Las Vegas Ballpark, battleforvegas.com

7/19-20

CHRIS TUCKER

Iconic actor and comedian Chris Tucker will have the Vegas crowd roaring with laughter during his hilarious live show. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

7/20

COLIN JOST

Catch this one-night show from Saturday Night Live superstar Colin Jost as he brings his witty humor to Resorts World. 9 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World, rwlasvegas.com

7/24

JEWEL AND MELISSA ETHERIDGE

Pop-rock royals Jewel and Melissa Etheridge promise an electrifying concert experience that will light up Las Vegas. 7:30 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com

7/24-8/7

ROD STEWART: THE HITS

The “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer finishes a 13-year residency with his last few spirited shows at Caesars Palace. 7:30 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com

7/26-8/10

MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi dazzles the audience with hit songs and a whole lot of sparkle. 8 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

7/27

IDINA MENZEL

As a Broadway star and voice of Disney princess Elsa, Idina Menzel brings her soulful ballads to The Smith Center this July. 7:30 p.m., Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com



Bring the whole family to see Mrs. Doubtfire at The Smith Center from July 30 to Aug. 4. PHOTO BY JOAN MARCUS

7/30-8/4

MRS. DOUBTFIRE

This summer, Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to town. This iconic musical will lift spirits with humor, heart-warming moments and spectacular production. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

8/2

BRETT YOUNG

Coastal cowboy Brett Young will combine country ballads with a West Coast attitude during this one-night performance featuring MacKenzie Porter. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

8/3

CHRIS BROWN

On his 11:11 Tour, Chris Brown commemorates his 11th studio album, bringing back R&B with notable guest artists Muni Long and Maeta. 7:30 p.m., T-Mobile Arena, t-mobilearena.com

8/7-10

NE-YO

Fans of the “Miss Independent” hitmaker, mark your calendars. NE-YO is playing Encore Theater for the first time during his Human Love Rebellion Tour. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

8/8-9

MORGAN WALLEN

On his One Night At A Time Tour, Morgan Wallen graces Sin City alongside Nate Smith, Ella Langley and other crooners. 6 p.m., Allegiant Stadium, allegiantstadium.com

8/9

SAMMY HAGAR

Rocker Sammy Hagar and special guest Loverboy electrify the arena with rock and roll tunes “Panama,” “Finish What Ya Started” and other smash hits. 7 p.m., MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

8/9-10

JERRY SEINFELD

Seinfeld superfans will be pleased to hear the longest-running Caesars Palace resident is back and better than ever. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, caesars.com



Chris Young will bring his beloved country music to Resorts World Las Vegas on Aug. 10. PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRIS YOUNG/AEG PRESENTS LAS VEGAS

8/10

CHRIS YOUNG

Following the release of his new album, Young Love & Saturday Nights, country star Chris Young makes a single-night debut performance at Resorts World. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

8/14-24

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

America’s country sweetheart is taking the wheel during her acclaimed residency production, Reflection, found only in Las Vegas. 8 p.m., Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com



See The Killers at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on select nights between Aug. 14 and Sept. 1. Lead singer Brandon Flowers and the rest of the band will play their hit album Hot Fuss in its entirety. PHOTO BY JIM DYSON/GETTY IMAGES

8/14-9/1

THE KILLERS

Performing their highest-ranking album, Hot Fuss, from front-to-back, the alt-rock band The Killers are back in their city of origin for their debut Las Vegas residency. 8 p.m., The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,caesars.com



See the award-winning Broadway musical Company at The Smith Center from Aug. 20 to 25. PHOTO BY MATTHEW MURPHY FOR MURPHYMADE

8/20-25

COMPANY

During this Broadway musical production, the single-and-searching Bobbie contemplates life and relationships in the 21st century. Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, thesmithcenter.com

8/20-9/1

BRUNO MARS

24K magic is in the air for Bruno Mars’ multi-night spectacular at Park MGM, a can’t-miss experience that is sure to sell out. 9 p.m., Dolby Live at Park MGM, parkmgm.mgmresorts.com

8/21-24

DAVID BLAINE

David Blaine’s breathtaking magic acts truly defy boundaries. Catch David Blaine: Impossible this August, and prepare to be amazed. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas ,wynnlasvegas.com

8/23-24

HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH

In the spirit of the season, pop-rock band Hootie & The Blowfish will land at Fontainebleau Las Vegas for their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour. 8 p.m., BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, fontainebleaulasvegas.com

8/23-31

BOYZ II MEN

R&B bigwigs Boyz II Men take on Vegas with special guest Robin Thicke for a night of soulful sounds. 8 p.m., The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

8/23-9/7

SHANIA TWAIN

Let’s go, girls! Shania Twain’s trailblazing residency features all the hits while celebrating the 25th anniversary of her bestselling album, Come On Over. 8 p.m., Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, caesars.com/planethollywood



Acclaimed rapper Nas will team up with the Las Vegas Philharmonic at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1. PHOTO COURTESY OF NAS/AEG PRESENTS LAS VEGAS

8/29-9/1

NAS WITH THE LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC

Marking the 30th anniversary of his album, Illmatic, acclaimed artist Nas combines his rhythmic talent with the classic sounds of the Las Vegas Philharmonic. 8 p.m., Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

8/31

TWENTY ONE PILOTS

On their Clancy World Tour, alternative pop duo Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph will ignite the crowd with all-new beats from their seventh studio album, Clancy. MGM Grand Garden Arena, mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com

8/31-9/1

BABYFACE

With summer coming to a close, join R&B virtuoso Babyface as he ignites Las Vegas with his iconic discography at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort. 8 p.m., Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, palms.com