Julia Roberts And Chopard Unveil A Series Of Feel-Good Films

Chopard and acclaimed actress Julia Roberts unveil a series of feel-good films that gives us all something to smile about.

Roberts wearing Chopard

“Julia Roberts is that rare thing: a genuine movie star. She also happens to be a person with a tremendous sense of humor about it all, and somehow, she hasn’t let her legendary status go to her head,” says acclaimed director James Gray of award-winning actress Roberts. The stunning star shines this season in a new 12-episode series directed by Gray and produced in collaboration with Chopard. “I always jump at any chance I might get to work with her,” says Gray of the actress known for her radiant smile and joyful expressions. “We are pals with a real respect and affection for each other. I always consider my day made if I’ve made her smile. And the work is always a pleasure, if for no other reason than the fact that the camera is as big a fan of Julia as I am! Both Julia and Chopard embody a true sense of happiness, so it was a wonderful opportunity to work with them on this campaign.”

Chopard Haute Joaillerie earrings in ethical 18K white gold set with brilliant-cut diamonds (28.51 carats)

The face of the Happy Sport and Happy Diamonds collections since 2021, Roberts is now the muse of all the maison’s women’s watch and jewelry collections. Chopard’s co-president and artistic director shares more details: “After our Happy Diamonds campaign, directed by Xavier Dolan in 2021, which featured a mesmerizing and twirling Julia Roberts illustrating the pure, immediate and communicative happiness at the heart of Chopard’s spirit, this new series broadens the spectrum of the initial momentum. We are revealing a new facet of our identity, the feel-good vibe: the self-confidence instilled by Chopard jewelry or watches, reverberating in the air and infusing the entire surrounding universe with positive energy.”

Julia Roberts on set with hairstylist Serge Normant

Winner of several international awards, Gray’s celebrated work explores the nuances of human relationships as seen in films like Little Odessa and The Immigrant, as well as the most recent Armageddon Time, presented at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. For the series, Chopard also tapped backstage specialist and photographer Greg Williams to capture the intimate, behind-the-scenes moments. “I’m quite often looking for joy, and I try to create a joyful experience,” says Williams. “Working closely with Julia on this campaign was in many ways the perfect assignment because she is such a joyful person.” A print campaign shot by Alasdair McLellan, a brilliant photographer, will complement the series.

First unveiled on March 20, the International Day of Happiness, there is no doubt the campaign and collection will spark joy for many days to come. Says Roberts, “To me, every day is International Happiness Day, Global Happiness Day.”