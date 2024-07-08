People, Lifestyle, Feature, Parties, The Latest, People Feature, Interviews, Features, Featured, Celebrity, Entertainment, Community, Music, Apple News, City Life, News and Features,

From CPA to DJ, John Summit is steadily rising to the top of the electronic dance music scene. Ahead of his debut album, the LIV Las Vegas resident artist reveals a new side of himself.



PHOTO BY DANA TRIPPE

Catch a John Summit set at Fontainebleau Las Vegas’ LIV Nightclub or LIV Beach, and you’ll understand why the electronic music producer draws a big crowd with his magnetic energy and music.

In hopes of revealing the flip side of his festival-ready personality, Summit is releasing his debut album, Comfort in Chaos, on July 12. “The duality of the album really shows the difference between John Schuster and John Summit,” the Miami-based DJ shares, referring to his real name. “I’ve been in John Summit mode for seven-plus years now, but that’s the entertainer onstage, whereas John Schuster is the more introspective introvert, the kid that’s been making beats on his computer his whole life.”

While he admits he’s nervous about releasing his first body of work, Summit is excited to be more transparent with listeners, showcasing a range of emotions throughout the album. “It’s the most work I’ve ever put into anything in my life and the most vulnerable I’ve ever been when making music,” he says of the album, which features collabs with Kaskade, Elderbrook and Hayla, who sang on his smash-hit, “Where You Are.”

Summit was the first LIV Las Vegas resident DJ announced last year before Fontainebleau’s grand opening, and he inaugurated the electric LIV Nightclub in front of a packed room in December. “I actually wasn’t the biggest fan of the Las Vegas DJ scene from years ago because I thought it was too EDM focused, too focused on only playing the hits, whereas now I think people are more open-minded, and I can really play whatever I want,” reveals Summit. “That’s why I love my residency at LIV because I can go underground or I can go commercial.” See him live at LIV Beach on select dates between July 6 and Sept. 21.