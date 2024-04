By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment MLUX GOTH

See John McEnroe as you never have before.

In 'John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection,' now on M/LUX, director Julian Faraut uses archival footage of the tennis great to explore the champion's inner-workings.

