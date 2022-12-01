See Jimmy Choo And Timberland's Latest Head-Turning Boot Collection

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

New York City’s favorite boot is getting all glammed up for the holiday season.

Timberland and Jimmy Choo revived their collaborative partnership, a surprising move that had fans fawning in 2020. Boots for men and women in glittering colors and eye-catching styles are up for grabs, launching today across Jimmy Choo and Timberland stores around the world.

This time around, the two celebrated shoe brands teamed with Harlem-based agency Fashion Row and its rolodex of emerging Black and Latinx creatives, specifically New York-native designer Shanel Campbell who worked closely with Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi.

“Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done,” Campbell says. “I was constantly asking myself, ‘what does it look like when these worlds … collide?’ It was an amazing experience collaborating with another woman in a creative director role. It was also so inspiring, because it’s like looking into the future that I want to have one day.”

The collection is inspired by the durable work hard and look good doing it vibe of Timberland’s core brand identity, albeit totally embellished with the luxury style and feel of Jimmy Choo’s legendary fashions. The iconic Original Yellow Boot is ready to strut in stunning gold, bold and bright pink, Swarovski crystals and thigh-high leather.

“I’m super excited to see my fellow New Yorkers wearing this collection,” Campbell says. “I feed off the vibes and energy of the city. Without a doubt my main source of inspiration are the people of New York, from people riding on the city’s transport system to the suits on Wall Street—they inform everything I create.”

“Working with Harlem’s Fashion Row and Shanel Campbell brought a new dimension to the collaboration,” Choi says. “Shanel infused the collection with her authentic New York creative lens, a true New Yorker living and breathing the heartbeat of this vibrant city. I love to mix it up by getting together with interesting creative minds, combining our DNA to create beautiful and surprising pieces. This collaboration celebrates urban glamour, the resilience and eclecticism of the city’s dynamic community; a tribute to the ultimate New York City staple: Timberland boots.”

The collection was photographed by Shaniquwa Jarvis to showcase the footwear’s streetwise edge and head-turning opulence. These shoes will definitely make a statement wherever you go.

The Jimmy Choo x Timberland collaboration is now available at Jimmy Choo and Timberland locations, as well as select premium retailers around the world. See more of the campaign below, and learn more at jimmychoo.com and timberland.com.