Jimmy Choo And Neiman Marcus Reveal Exclusive Collaboration

Jimmy Choo and Neiman Marcus are ready for a garden party.

The two brands collaborated on an exclusive collection, which includes shoes and bags, available only at Neiman Marcus and online, that feature bold, floral prints perfect for summer.

The line includes the established styles of the Gaia 140, Bon Bon, Bon Bon Bucket, and Bonny and new styles of the Mirabella 110, Rheea 85, and Themis 45 all in the playful flower print.

See some of the collection below.