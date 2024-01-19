Jimmy Choo Unveils New Bridal Line

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Walking down the aisle has never looked so good.

See Also: Jimmy Choo, Jean Paul Gaultier Announce Collaboration

Jimmy Choo has revealed its latest bridal designs which "marries shoes and accessories that make the perfect center piece to any bride or groom’s wedding look."

The Ottila 90, Saccoria 95, Azia 95 and Crystal Slipper are among the offerings for women's shoes, while the Micro Bon Bon mini evening bags make the perfect accent for

For men, the Foxley and Thame styles

The wedding pieces are availble online at JimmyChoo.com and select stores nation wide.