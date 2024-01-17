Jeremy Allen White Bares Almost All For Calvin Klein

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | |

The Bear is baring almost everything.

See Also: Tennis Star Carlos Alcaraz Strips Down For Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

Jeremy Allen White, who plays Carmen "Carmy" Berzzato in the hit show, stripped down to his briefs for Calvin Klein.

The new campaign showscases the designer's Sping 2024 line, which updates the iconic underwear.

White, who recently won a Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe and Emmy for his role on The Bear, was shot in New York by Mert Atlas for the ads.