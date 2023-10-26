By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine Video People Style & Beauty Events Style Celebrity Entertainment Music

Jennifer Lopez had quite the epic Las Vegas weekend with Usher on Friday and Adele on Saturday. My Way The Las Vegas Residency by Usher at Park MGM continues to attract Vegas locals, tourists and celebrities. The Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace continues to make quite the splash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Lopez wore a sassy white crop top with high-waisted trousers to the Usher show on Friday evening. Her bejeweled earrings dangled as she sang along to his hits and busted out some serious dance moves during the special appearance performance by Nas alongside Usher.

See Also: Adele Announces New Show Dates For Las Vegas Performances At The Colosseum

For the Adele show on Saturday evening, Lopez wore a flowy, elegant black poncho-style dress with strappy heels. She clutched her gold chain necklaces and a long pendant necklace as she sang "Someone Like You" with soul. Large statement earrings and chunky gold rings completed the look.

Lopez got a shout-out from her dear friend on stage; Adele said into her mic, "I love you, JLo." A fun-filled Vegas weekend is just what the legendary singer and actress needed. Lopez blew off some steam with her epic dance moves while she supported her friends by attending their performances.

It is evident that Lopez had a blast and loves Las Vegas. Might she come back for another Las Vegas residency, a Jennifer Lopez: All I Have part two, perhaps? We sure hope so.