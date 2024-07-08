Home & Real Estate, Lifestyle, Feature, Lifestyle Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, Community, Apple News, City Life, Home Feature,

When a pair of empty-nesters found their new address in The Summit Club, they called on Jenn Feldman Designs to curate the contemporary home of their dreams.



Jenn Feldman Designs was inspired by the rich topography of Las Vegas for this home in The Summit Club. ALL PHOTOS BY AMY BARTLAM PHOTOGRAPHY

THE PROJECT

With homes in Sun Valley, Idaho and Southern California, the couple who commissioned this custom-built property in The Summit Club in Las Vegas were no strangers to the art of buying and selling. Looking for a retreat closer to their growing family and soon-to-be first grandchild, the pair tapped Moser Architecture and W. A. Richardson Builders to craft their new living space. Construction commenced in summer 2021, wrapped in fall 2023 and was ready to welcome its new owners with fresh interior design in spring 2024. That’s where principal designer Jenn Feldman of Jenn Feldman Designs came in. “We took one look at the view out of the main level windows and started from there. With almost 360-degree views, the landscape and colors of the rich topography in the mountains set us on a journey to juxtapose the rich dense landscape into a relaxed, clean and comfortable home for family and entertaining,” says Feldman. “We wanted to evoke an immediate feeling of comfort, taking nods from items that our clients previously gravitated to, all while pushing them to get comfortably uncomfortable with moving into their first contemporary, clean-lined home.” Outside, Gothic Landscape Architecture brought in verdant plants to complement the home’s desert surroundings.



Gothic Landscape Architecture crafted the home’s landscaping.



Warm tones and clean lines add to the contemporary feel of the eat-in kitchen.

THE DETAILS

Bringing a custom approach to every aspect of the project, Feldman and her team heavily relied on bespoke furnishings, even crafting their largest piece to date. “This home was all about the perfect fit; almost every item was designed and made custom based on scale and client preferences. The wow for us was the first-of-its-kind custom sofa that we lovingly labeled The Snake, a bespoke, double-sided sofa that was 26 feet long!” she shares. “It was the largest and greatest custom piece of furniture we’d ever made, with four integrated tables at varying heights and stains. This was a true love affair of bringing form and function together. She wanted a side to sit and do work; he wanted a side that was pure gold-watching comfort. We wanted lighting, layers, drink tables and details galore. And somehow we tied it all up in a bow to create this singular furniture piece, which filled the full lower level area.” The expansive mirrored bar filled with curated and collected treasures, plus a custom handpainted mirror inspired by the peaks of the nearby mountains, add to the whimsy of the home.



Jenn Feldman Designs custom-made this 26-foot, double-sided sofa.

THE RESULT

“Taking cues from their existing mountain and beach homes, we worked to create a layout and palette that complemented the rich topography of the Vegas landscape, then worked to layer with bespoke pieces in marble, wood, and vintage accents that evoked a feeling of comfort and home,” recalls Feldman. “The end result was a home that felt classic, contemporary and authentic—with a rooted touch of timeless classics.”